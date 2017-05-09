Paul McCartney expands 2017 US tour with seven new shows

Sir Paul McCartney recently announced a new leg of US dates for his ongoing One on One Tour. Not surprisingly, demand for tickets is off the chain, so Macca went ahead and added additional shows in Chicago, Newark, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Long Island, and Detroit. What’s more, he’s given fans in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma a chance to see him, as he’s announced a date at the Chesapeake Energy Center for July 17th.
See the updated tour itinerary below. Tickets for the newly announced dates go onsale beginning May 12th. Find more info on the musician’s website.
Paul McCartney 2017 Tour Dates:
07/05 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
07/10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/13 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
07/15 – Bossier City, IA @ CenturyLink Center
07/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center *
07/19 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
07/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
07/23 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
07/25 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/26 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
09/11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/12 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *
09/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
09/23 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome
09/26 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
09/27 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum *
10/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *
* = Newly announced date
Watch McCartney perform a selection of his biggest hits during a three-night stand at NYC’s Citi Field back in 2009: