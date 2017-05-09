Paul McCartney expands 2017 US tour with seven new shows

Sir Paul McCartney recently announced a new leg of US dates for his ongoing One on One Tour. Not surprisingly, demand for tickets is off the chain, so Macca went ahead and added additional shows in Chicago, Newark, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Long Island, and Detroit. What’s more, he’s given fans in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma a chance to see him, as he’s announced a date at the Chesapeake Energy Center for July 17th.

See the updated tour itinerary below. Tickets for the newly announced dates go onsale beginning May 12th. Find more info on the musician’s website.

Paul McCartney 2017 Tour Dates:

07/05 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

07/10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/13 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

07/15 – Bossier City, IA @ CenturyLink Center

07/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center *

07/19 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

07/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

07/23 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

07/25 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/26 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

09/11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/12 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

09/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

09/23 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome

09/26 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

09/27 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

10/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

* = Newly announced date

Watch McCartney perform a selection of his biggest hits during a three-night stand at NYC’s Citi Field back in 2009: