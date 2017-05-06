Yesterday, Mike Hadreas returned with his newest album as Perfume Genius, No Shape. To promote the release, he appeared on Friday night’s Late Show and performed “Slip Away”. Watch the replay above.
You can stream No Shape in full here, and/or see Perfume Genius on the road starting next week:
Perfume Genius 2017 Tour Dates:
05/10 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick Lounge
05/11 – Toronto, ON @ Virgin Mobile Mod Club
05/12 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
05/13 – Boston, MA @ Royale
05/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/19 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
05/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo
05/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
06/08 – London, UK @ Heaven
06/09 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
06/11 – Paris, FR @ Festival We Love Green
06/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
06/14 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
06/16-17 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival
07/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
07/16 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
07/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
07/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
07/21-22 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
07/23 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/11-12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/11-12 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival
08/15 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory
08/16 – Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur
08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/23 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Openair
08/26 – Turin, IT @ TODAYS Festival
08/29-30 – Glasgow, UK @ The Galvanizers Yard
08/31-09/02 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/01-03 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic