Perfume Genius’ dreamy, opulent new album, No Shape, dropped last week, serving as yet another testament to Mike Hadreas’ talent for sculptinf his dark, heartfelt themes into bright, evocative slices of art-pop. Back in March, the artist shared his video for single “Slip Away” and now he’s shared another for the hushed, breathy ballad “Die 4 You”.

Directed by Floria Sigismondi, the stunning clip finds Hadreas bending his body across an empty stage for an audience that consists solely of a deranged, scarred lump of human flesh. The scene is further set by artwork from Rosa Verloop. Watch it above.

“This is a love song with a lot of breath-control fetish language, to communicate a willingness to really give yourself to someone completely,” Hadreas said of the song on NPR.

Perfume Genius’ summer tour of North America kicks off tomorrow in Detroit.