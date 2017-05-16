Phantogram announce North American tour, with Miike Snow and Tycho

Photo by Philip Cosores

Phantogram are set to appear at a bunch of festivals this summer, including Governors Ball in New York, Forecastle in Louisville, Montreal’s Osheaga, and Lollapalooza in Chicago. Today, the electropop two-piece has announced a North American headlining tour to fill in the gaps between those festival gigs.

The trek kicks off May 17th in Los Angeles, where the band will play a benefit show for the David Lynch Foundation, and runs until mid-September. Austin, Cleveland, Charlotte, Orlando, and Pittsburgh are just a few of the scheduled stops, and Phantogram will be joined on select dates by ambient producer Tycho and Swedish indie pop group Miike Snow.

To raise awareness for mental health issues, Phantogram will donate a dollar for each headlining ticket purchased to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Consult the full itinerary below. The duo’s last album was 2016’s Three.

Phantogram 2017 Tour Dates:

05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey #

05/20 – Denver, CO @ Project Pabst

05/28 – Quincy, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

06/18 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

06/29 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

06/30 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino ^

07/01 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

07/08 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ

07/11 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/14 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Fest

07/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live %

07/19 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live %

07/21 – Asheville, NC @ Highland Brewing Company %

07/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore %

07/23 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion %

07/25 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall %

07/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point %

07/27 – Schaghticoke, NY @ Schaghticoke Fair %

07/28 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Festival

07/29 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/07 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

08/17-19 – Trondheim, NO @ PStereo Festival

08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

09/01-03 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/09 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

^ = w/ Miike Snow

% = co-headlining w/ Tycho

# = David Lynch Foundation benefit show w/ How to Dress Well

Watch Phantogram perform Three track “Run Run Blood” live at Coachella last month: