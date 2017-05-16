Phantogram announce North American tour, with Miike Snow and Tycho

Photo by Philip Cosores
Phantogram are set to appear at a bunch of festivals this summer, including Governors Ball in New York, Forecastle in Louisville, Montreal’s Osheaga, and Lollapalooza in Chicago. Today, the electropop two-piece has announced a North American headlining tour to fill in the gaps between those festival gigs.
The trek kicks off May 17th in Los Angeles, where the band will play a benefit show for the David Lynch Foundation, and runs until mid-September. Austin, Cleveland, Charlotte, Orlando, and Pittsburgh are just a few of the scheduled stops, and Phantogram will be joined on select dates by ambient producer Tycho and Swedish indie pop group Miike Snow.
To raise awareness for mental health issues, Phantogram will donate a dollar for each headlining ticket purchased to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Consult the full itinerary below. The duo’s last album was 2016’s Three.
Phantogram 2017 Tour Dates:
05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey #
05/20 – Denver, CO @ Project Pabst
05/28 – Quincy, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball
06/18 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
06/29 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
06/30 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino ^
07/01 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
07/08 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ
07/11 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec
07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/14 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Fest
07/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live %
07/19 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live %
07/21 – Asheville, NC @ Highland Brewing Company %
07/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore %
07/23 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion %
07/25 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall %
07/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point %
07/27 – Schaghticoke, NY @ Schaghticoke Fair %
07/28 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Festival
07/29 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/07 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
08/17-19 – Trondheim, NO @ PStereo Festival
08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
09/01-03 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/09 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin
^ = w/ Miike Snow
% = co-headlining w/ Tycho
# = David Lynch Foundation benefit show w/ How to Dress Well
Watch Phantogram perform Three track “Run Run Blood” live at Coachella last month: