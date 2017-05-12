Menu
Phoenix go retro in the new video for “J-Boy” — watch

Sixth studio effort, Ti Amo, lands in stores next month

on May 12, 2017, 10:00am
Phoenix guitartist Laurent Brancowitz has likened the band’s upcoming album,Ti Amo, to “summer and Italian discos.” The description couldn’t be more fitting considering the band’s newly unveiled music video for lead single “J-Boy”.

Directed by Warren Fu (The Strokes, HAIM), the video follows the French indie pop purveyors as they perform on a retro Italian TV show. Thomas Mars & co. are accompanied by dazzling stage lights, a kaleidoscopic background, and probably quite a bit of some ’70s-era polyester threads. Check it out above.

Ti Amo arrives in stores on June 9th. Phoenix played on an actual TV show earlier this month, appearing on The Tonight Show.

