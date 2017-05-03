With just a little over a month to go before the release of their sixth album, Ti Amo, France’s own Phoenix made their return to late-night TV on Tuesday. Appearing on The Tonight Show stage, the indie pop vets rolled out their shimmery new single “J-Boy” with equal parts style and confidence, as though they were about to strut off into the very same Italian discos that inspired their LP. Catch the replay up above.

Ti Amo, the follow-up to 2013’s Bankrupt!, arrives in stores on June 9th. In support, Phoenix will be on tour for the next few months.

Phoenix 2017 Tour Dates:

05/12 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore *

05/13- Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore +

06/03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival

06/05 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom +

06/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks + %

06/11 – San Diego, CA @ 91x Valley View Casino Center

06/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater +

06/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl +

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl +

06/29 – Vilanova i la Geltru, ES @ Vida Festival

06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/08 – Herouville-St-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival

07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeenes

07/13 – Aix-les-Bains, FR @ Musilac Festival

07/14 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues

07/12-16 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/14-16 – Berlin, DE @ Melt! Festival

07/20-22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods

07/22 – Roma, IT @ Postepay Rock in Roma

08/11-12 – Bali, ID @ Sunny Side Up Festival

08/11-13 – Jakarta, ID @ We The Fest

08/15 – Manila, PH @ Araneta Coliseum

08/18-20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/18-20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

09/02 – Dublin, IR @ Electric Picnic

09/29 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Area

09/30 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

* = w/ Whitney

+ = w/ The Lemon Twigs

% = w/ Miike Snow