With just a little over a month to go before the release of their sixth album, Ti Amo, France’s own Phoenix made their return to late-night TV on Tuesday. Appearing on The Tonight Show stage, the indie pop vets rolled out their shimmery new single “J-Boy” with equal parts style and confidence, as though they were about to strut off into the very same Italian discos that inspired their LP. Catch the replay up above.
Ti Amo, the follow-up to 2013’s Bankrupt!, arrives in stores on June 9th. In support, Phoenix will be on tour for the next few months.
Phoenix 2017 Tour Dates:
05/12 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore *
05/13- Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *
05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore +
06/03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival
06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival
06/05 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom +
06/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks + %
06/11 – San Diego, CA @ 91x Valley View Casino Center
06/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater +
06/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl +
06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl +
06/29 – Vilanova i la Geltru, ES @ Vida Festival
06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/08 – Herouville-St-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeenes
07/13 – Aix-les-Bains, FR @ Musilac Festival
07/14 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues
07/12-16 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/14-16 – Berlin, DE @ Melt! Festival
07/20-22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods
07/22 – Roma, IT @ Postepay Rock in Roma
08/11-12 – Bali, ID @ Sunny Side Up Festival
08/11-13 – Jakarta, ID @ We The Fest
08/15 – Manila, PH @ Araneta Coliseum
08/18-20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/18-20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
09/02 – Dublin, IR @ Electric Picnic
09/29 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Area
09/30 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
* = w/ Whitney
+ = w/ The Lemon Twigs
% = w/ Miike Snow