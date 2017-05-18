Photo by David Brendan Hall

Ahead of their forthcoming new album, Ti Amo, Phoenix have already shared the synth-speckled lead single, “J-Boy” and its retro music video. To give listeners another preview of their first full-length in four years, the French indie pop outfit has now unveiled its title track.

Although “Ti Amo” has a harder edge compared to the shimmery “J-Boy”, it remains true to Phoenix’s likening of the album to “summer and Italian discos.” There’s a hooky, repetitive chorus (“Don’t tell me/ Don’t tell me no”) and a head-snapping disco breakbeat which would make Daft Punk proud. Listen to it below.

Phoenix are currently touring worldwide in support of Ti Amo, out June 9th via Glassnote Records. Consult the fully updated itinerary below.

Phoenix 2017 Tour Dates:

05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore +

06/03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival

06/05 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom +

06/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks + %

06/10 – Mountain View, CA @ Live 105 BFD

06/11 – San Diego, CA @ 91X’s X-Fest

06/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater +

06/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl +

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl +

06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/29 – Vilanova i la Geltru, ES @ Vida Festival

06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival

07/01 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/08 – Herouville-St-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival

07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeenes

07/13 – Aix-les-Bains, FR @ Musilac Festival

07/14 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues

07/15 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/16 – Berlin, DE @ Melt! Festival

07/21 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods

07/22 – Rome, IT @ Rock in Roma

08/05 – Bandol, FR @ Lunallena Festival

08/11-12 – Bali, ID @ Sunny Side Up Festival

08/12-13 – Jakarta, ID @ We The Fest

08/12-13 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Good Vibes Festival

08/15 – Manila, PH @ Araneta Coliseum

08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

09/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Popaganda Festival

09/02 – Laois, IR @ Electric Picnic

09/24 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

09/25 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

09/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

09/28 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal

09/29 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Area

09/30 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

11/10 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

+ = w/ The Lemon Twigs

% = w/ Miike Snow