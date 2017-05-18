Photo by David Brendan Hall
Ahead of their forthcoming new album, Ti Amo, Phoenix have already shared the synth-speckled lead single, “J-Boy” and its retro music video. To give listeners another preview of their first full-length in four years, the French indie pop outfit has now unveiled its title track.
Although “Ti Amo” has a harder edge compared to the shimmery “J-Boy”, it remains true to Phoenix’s likening of the album to “summer and Italian discos.” There’s a hooky, repetitive chorus (“Don’t tell me/ Don’t tell me no”) and a head-snapping disco breakbeat which would make Daft Punk proud. Listen to it below.
Phoenix are currently touring worldwide in support of Ti Amo, out June 9th via Glassnote Records. Consult the fully updated itinerary below.
Phoenix 2017 Tour Dates:
05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore +
06/03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival
06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival
06/05 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom +
06/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks + %
06/10 – Mountain View, CA @ Live 105 BFD
06/11 – San Diego, CA @ 91X’s X-Fest
06/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater +
06/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl +
06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl +
06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/29 – Vilanova i la Geltru, ES @ Vida Festival
06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival
07/01 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/08 – Herouville-St-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeenes
07/13 – Aix-les-Bains, FR @ Musilac Festival
07/14 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues
07/15 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/16 – Berlin, DE @ Melt! Festival
07/21 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods
07/22 – Rome, IT @ Rock in Roma
08/05 – Bandol, FR @ Lunallena Festival
08/11-12 – Bali, ID @ Sunny Side Up Festival
08/12-13 – Jakarta, ID @ We The Fest
08/12-13 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Good Vibes Festival
08/15 – Manila, PH @ Araneta Coliseum
08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
09/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Popaganda Festival
09/02 – Laois, IR @ Electric Picnic
09/24 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
09/25 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
09/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit
09/28 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal
09/29 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Area
09/30 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
11/10 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
+ = w/ The Lemon Twigs
% = w/ Miike Snow