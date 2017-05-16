Pixies expand 2017 North American tour schedule

Photo by​ ​David Brendan Hall

After delivering one of the best sets at last weekend’s Shaky Knees Festival, Pixies have once again added to their North American tour schedule behind Head Carrier. With a press release promising this will be the final expansion to the itinerary, the new stretch of dates kicks off in November with a pair of Portland, Oregon shows. Those are followed by stops in Vancouver and Seattle before the trek closes out with a trio of California gigs. Supporting Pixies along the way will be The Orwells and Whitney. Check the band’s complete schedule below.

(Read: The Highs and Lows of Pixies)

Pixies 2017 Tour Dates:

05/16 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

05/17 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

05/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

05/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

05/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Ballroom *

05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory *

05/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

05/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

05/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

07/05 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

07/06 – London, UK @ British Summer Time Hyde Park ^

07/07 – Jordell Bank, UK @ Bluedot Festival

07/09 – Dublin, IE @ Trinity College Park

07/12 – Ljubljana, SI @ Festrival Ljubljana

07/14 – Salacgriva, LV @ Positivus Festival

07/16 – Joensuu, FI @ Ilosaarirock Festival

07/19 – Nyon, CH @ Paléo Festival

07/22-23 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/25 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Caesarea

07/26 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Caesarea

07/28 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival

07/29 – Carcassonne, FR @ Festival de Carcassonne

07/30 – Saint-Nazaire, FR @ Festival Les Escales

08/01 – Feldkirch, AT @ Montforthaus

08/02 – Colmar, FR @ Foire Aux Vins

08/03 – Luhmühlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale

08/04 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Feesten

08/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Park

08/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Park

08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out Festival

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

09/08 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music Festival

09/19 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall #

09/20 – Northampton, MA @ John M. Green Hall at Smith College #

09/22 – Westbury, NY @ The Westbury Theater #

09/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage #

09/24 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre #

09/26 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

09/27 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis #

09/29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #

09/30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #

10/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Center for the Arts

10/03 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre #

10/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

10/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore #

10/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live ~

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre ~

10/10 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ~

10/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ~

10/12 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts ~

10/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House ~

10/15 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland ~

10/17 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre ~

10/18 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ~

10/20-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival

10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Cosmopolitan ~

11/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland &

12/01 – Portland, OR @ Roseland &

12/03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre &

12/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre &

12/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre $

12/09 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre $

12/10 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic $

* = w/ Cymbals Eat Guitars

^ = w/ Kings of Leon

# = w/ Sunflower Bean

~ = w/ Mitski

& = w/ The Orwells

$ = w/ Whitney

Below, revisit Pixies’ video for “Tenement Song”.