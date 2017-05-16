Pixies expand 2017 North American tour schedule

Photo by David Brendan Hall
After delivering one of the best sets at last weekend’s Shaky Knees Festival, Pixies have once again added to their North American tour schedule behind Head Carrier. With a press release promising this will be the final expansion to the itinerary, the new stretch of dates kicks off in November with a pair of Portland, Oregon shows. Those are followed by stops in Vancouver and Seattle before the trek closes out with a trio of California gigs. Supporting Pixies along the way will be The Orwells and Whitney. Check the band’s complete schedule below.
Pixies 2017 Tour Dates:
05/16 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
05/17 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
05/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *
05/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *
05/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Ballroom *
05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory *
05/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *
05/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
05/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
07/05 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction
07/06 – London, UK @ British Summer Time Hyde Park ^
07/07 – Jordell Bank, UK @ Bluedot Festival
07/09 – Dublin, IE @ Trinity College Park
07/12 – Ljubljana, SI @ Festrival Ljubljana
07/14 – Salacgriva, LV @ Positivus Festival
07/16 – Joensuu, FI @ Ilosaarirock Festival
07/19 – Nyon, CH @ Paléo Festival
07/22-23 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/25 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Caesarea
07/26 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Caesarea
07/28 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival
07/29 – Carcassonne, FR @ Festival de Carcassonne
07/30 – Saint-Nazaire, FR @ Festival Les Escales
08/01 – Feldkirch, AT @ Montforthaus
08/02 – Colmar, FR @ Foire Aux Vins
08/03 – Luhmühlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale
08/04 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Feesten
08/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Park
08/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Park
08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out Festival
08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
09/08 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music Festival
09/19 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall #
09/20 – Northampton, MA @ John M. Green Hall at Smith College #
09/22 – Westbury, NY @ The Westbury Theater #
09/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage #
09/24 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre #
09/26 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre #
09/27 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis #
09/29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #
09/30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #
10/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Center for the Arts
10/03 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre #
10/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #
10/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore #
10/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live ~
10/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre ~
10/10 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ~
10/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ~
10/12 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts ~
10/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House ~
10/15 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland ~
10/17 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre ~
10/18 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ~
10/20-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival
10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Cosmopolitan ~
11/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland &
12/01 – Portland, OR @ Roseland &
12/03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre &
12/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre &
12/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre $
12/09 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre $
12/10 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic $
* = w/ Cymbals Eat Guitars
^ = w/ Kings of Leon
# = w/ Sunflower Bean
~ = w/ Mitski
& = w/ The Orwells
$ = w/ Whitney
Below, revisit Pixies’ video for “Tenement Song”.