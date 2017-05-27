Black Francis and the rest of the Pixies capped off the first leg of a massive North American tour last night with a performance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Alongside new bassist Paz Lenchantin, the band stormed through the fiery “Tenement Song”, one of the stronger cuts from last year’s Head Carrier. Watch it above.

(Read: The Highs and Lows of Pixies)

Pixies will kick things off again in July for a string of European festival dates that include performances at Lollapalooza Paris, Sweden’s Way Out Festival, and Oya Festival in Norway. From September through December, they’ll again tour the breadth of North America alongside a slew of promising up-and-comers, from Mitski and Sunflower Bean to the Orwells and Whitney. View their full tour itinerary here.