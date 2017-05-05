Pond share new concept album The Weather: Stream/download

Photo by Matt Sav

Perth psych-rockers Pond have released their latest full-length, The Weather, today. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream the follow-up to 2015’s Man It Feels Like Space Again in its entirety down below.

Much like the group’s previous album, The Weather was produced by Kevin Parker. According to frontman and former Tame Impala touring member Nicholas Allbrook, it’s a loosely defined concept album structured around “all the weird contradictory things that make up a lot of colonial cities around the world.” It seeks to shine a light on “all the dark things underneath the shimmering exterior of cranes, development, money and white privilege.”

Prior to the album’s release, the band released the singles “3000 Megatons”, “Sweep Me Off My Feet”, and “The Weather”.

Pond is currently touring in support of The Weather, with upcoming appearances at Shaky Knees Festival and Primavera Sound. Consult the schedule below.

Pond 2017 Tour Dates:

05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre

05/06 – Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Festival

05/07 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair Music Hall

05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival

05/29 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club

05/30 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

05/31 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

06/01 – Feyzin, FR @ L’Epicerie

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/05 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

06/06 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

06/07 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Club

06/09 – Porto, ES @ NOS Primavera

06/11 – Nîmes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song Festival

06/13 – Tel Aviv-Yafo, IL @ Barby

06/15 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/16 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

06/17 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

06/19 – Glasgow, UK @ The Art School

06/20 – Machester, UK @ Gorilla

06/21 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

06/23 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

07/23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Music Festival

08/31/09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/01 – Ireland, UK @ Electric Picnic Festival

The Weather Album Artwork:

The Weather Tracklist:

01. 30,000 Megatons

02. Sweep Me Off My Feet

03. Paint Me Silver

04. Colder Than Ice

05. Edge Of The World Pt. 1

06. A/B

07. Zen Automaton

08. All I Want For Xmas (Is A Tascam 388)

09. Edge of the World Pt. 2

10. The Weather