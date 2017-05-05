Pond share new concept album The Weather: Stream/download

Photo by Matt Sav
Perth psych-rockers Pond have released their latest full-length, The Weather, today. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream the follow-up to 2015’s Man It Feels Like Space Again in its entirety down below.
Much like the group’s previous album, The Weather was produced by Kevin Parker. According to frontman and former Tame Impala touring member Nicholas Allbrook, it’s a loosely defined concept album structured around “all the weird contradictory things that make up a lot of colonial cities around the world.” It seeks to shine a light on “all the dark things underneath the shimmering exterior of cranes, development, money and white privilege.”
Prior to the album’s release, the band released the singles “3000 Megatons”, “Sweep Me Off My Feet”, and “The Weather”.
Pond is currently touring in support of The Weather, with upcoming appearances at Shaky Knees Festival and Primavera Sound. Consult the schedule below.
Pond 2017 Tour Dates:
05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre
05/06 – Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Festival
05/07 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair Music Hall
05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival
05/29 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club
05/30 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique
05/31 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
06/01 – Feyzin, FR @ L’Epicerie
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/05 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
06/06 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
06/07 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Club
06/09 – Porto, ES @ NOS Primavera
06/11 – Nîmes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song Festival
06/13 – Tel Aviv-Yafo, IL @ Barby
06/15 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
06/16 – London, UK @ O2 Forum
06/17 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
06/19 – Glasgow, UK @ The Art School
06/20 – Machester, UK @ Gorilla
06/21 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
06/23 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
07/23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Music Festival
08/31/09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/01 – Ireland, UK @ Electric Picnic Festival
The Weather Album Artwork:
The Weather Tracklist:
01. 30,000 Megatons
02. Sweep Me Off My Feet
03. Paint Me Silver
04. Colder Than Ice
05. Edge Of The World Pt. 1
06. A/B
07. Zen Automaton
08. All I Want For Xmas (Is A Tascam 388)
09. Edge of the World Pt. 2
10. The Weather