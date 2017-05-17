Feature photo via Facebook

On Tuesday night, Primus performed at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater as part of their 2017 summer tour. The San Francisco weirdos took to the stage and ran through a 15-song main set, including the debut of their first brand new song in six years.

According to Setlist.fm, the likely preview of their upcoming 2017 studio album is called “Seven”. The funky number was caught on video by YouTube user Jeremiah Rogers. Watch the fan-shot footage above.

Frontman Les Claypool also pulled double duty on Tuesday, as his project with Sean Lennon, The Claypool Lennon Delirium kicked off the show. In turn, Lennon joined Primus for the encore performance of “Southbound Pachyderm”. Check out the full setlist below.

Setlist:

Too Many Puppies / Hello Skinny

Last Salmon Man

Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver

American Life

Jilly’s on Smack

Mr. Krinkle

Drum Solo

Eleven

John the Fisherman

Seven (New song)

Those Damned Blue-Collar Tweekers

Mrs. Blaileen

My Name Is Mud

Jerry Was a Race Car Driver

Harold of the Rocks

Encore:

Southbound Pachyderm (with Sean Lennon)

Primus are currently on tour through August, including a special appearance at Tool’s epic one-off concert on June 24th. As of yet, there’s no details on the band’s new album, but whenever it does surface, it will mark the band’s first full-length album of original material since 2011’s Green Naugahyde.

Primus 2017 Tour Dates:

05/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

05/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Monroe Live

05/21 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

05/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

05/24 – Asheville, NC @ Highlands Brewing Co

05/26-28 – Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival

06/08 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/09 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/11 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

06/13 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

06/14 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

06/17 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/18 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop

06/20 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

06/24 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater *

07/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

07/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

07/20 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^

07/21 – Henrietta, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena ^

07/22 – Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center ^

07/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^

07/25 – Portland, ME @ Maine State Pier ^

07/27 – Burlington, VT @ Lake Champlain Maritime Festival Burlington Waterfront Park ^

07/28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage ^

07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Penn’s Landing Festival Pier ^

07/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors ^

08/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom ^

08/02 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater ^

08/04 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre ^

08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ The Crossroads ^

08/06 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom ^

08/08 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee ^

08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint ^

08/11 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

08/12 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield ^

08/13 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater ^

08/15 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park ^

08/17 – Stateline, NV @ Hard Rock Casino – Lake Tahoe ^

08/18 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

* = w/ Tool, The Melvins, The Crystal Method

^ = w/ Clutch