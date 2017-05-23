Photo by Miguel Rosario
Since releasing their 2015 breakthrough Full Communism, the socially conscious Providence punk rockers of Downtown Boys have spread their message not just through raucous live shows, but also through protest and Spark Mag, a politically focused web publication. Back in March, the band dropped a new song, “Somos Chulas (No Somo Pendejas)”, while hinting that a new album was on the way via Sub Pop. Now, the details have arrived.
It’s called Cost of Living and will drop on August 11th. A press release describes it as “at once incendiary, cathartic, and fun, melding the band’s revolutionary ideals with boundless energy.” Appropriately, it was produced by Fugazi’s Guy Picciotto.
Pre-release single “The Wall” is about that wall. “A wall a wall! A wall is just a wall!” the band screams over a bouncing, bass-heavy riffs and pummeling percussion, emphasizing the fact that a wall serves essentially one purpose: To create division. Listen to it below.
Downtown Boys will also be heading out on a tour of North America and Europe this summer and fall. Check out the dates, along with the album’s artwork and tracklist below.
Cost of Living Artwork:
Cost of Living Tracklist:
01. A Wall
02. I’m Enough (I Want More)
03. Somos Chulas (No Somos Pendejas)
04. Promissory Note
05. Because You
06. Violent Complicity
07. It Can’t Wait
08. Tonta
09. Heroes (Interlude)
10. Lips That Bite
11. Clara Rancia
12. Bulletproof (Outro)
Downtown Boys 2017 Tour Dates:
06/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Northside Festival
06/16 – Ashfield, MA @ The Ashfield Lake House
06/17– Providence, RI @ Aurora
07/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ House of Vans
08/19 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival
09/02-03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America Festival
09/15-17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Summer Happenings at The Broad
10/09 – Leffinge, Belgium @ Cafe De Zwerver
10/10 – Paris, France @ Le Point Ephemere
10/11 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt
10/12 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
10/13 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
10/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
10/16 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Workman’s Club
10/17 – Liverpool, UK @ The Shipping Forecast
10/18 – London, UK @ Dome Tufnell Park
10/19 – Sheffield, UK @ Picture House Social Club
10/20 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
10/21 – Bristol, UK @ Simple Things Festival
10/22 – Birmingham, UK @ All Years Leaving Festival
10/24 – Munster, Germany @ Gleis 22
10/25 – Berlin, Germany @ Urban Spree
10/26 – Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang