Photo by Miguel Rosario

Since releasing their 2015 breakthrough Full Communism, the socially conscious Providence punk rockers of Downtown Boys have spread their message not just through raucous live shows, but also through protest and Spark Mag, a politically focused web publication. Back in March, the band dropped a new song, “Somos Chulas (No Somo Pendejas)”, while hinting that a new album was on the way via Sub Pop. Now, the details have arrived.

It’s called Cost of Living and will drop on August 11th. A press release describes it as “at once incendiary, cathartic, and fun, melding the band’s revolutionary ideals with boundless energy.” Appropriately, it was produced by Fugazi’s Guy Picciotto.

Pre-release single “The Wall” is about that wall. “A wall a wall! A wall is just a wall!” the band screams over a bouncing, bass-heavy riffs and pummeling percussion, emphasizing the fact that a wall serves essentially one purpose: To create division. Listen to it below.

Downtown Boys will also be heading out on a tour of North America and Europe this summer and fall. Check out the dates, along with the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Cost of Living Artwork:

Cost of Living Tracklist:

01. A Wall

02. I’m Enough (I Want More)

03. Somos Chulas (No Somos Pendejas)

04. Promissory Note

05. Because You

06. Violent Complicity

07. It Can’t Wait

08. Tonta

09. Heroes (Interlude)

10. Lips That Bite

11. Clara Rancia

12. Bulletproof (Outro)