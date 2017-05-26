Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme scores Nazi revenge movie In the Fade

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age and Eagles of Death Metal will for the first time try his hand at film scoring, with the songwriter lending his talents to German filmmaker Faith Akin’s In the Fade.

According to Variety, Akin’s movie is “a contemporary drama about a woman who takes revenge after her husband and son are murdered by the neo-Nazi group National Socialist Underground (NSU).” In the Fade premiered this week at the Cannes Film Festival.

Akin described Homme’s involvement in Variety, saying,

“When I was writing this, I was listening to a lot of music by Queens of the Stone Age. I had the feeling that this could be the music that the character was listening to, It has a self-destructive attitude and somehow the film is about self-destruction. I sent him a very early version of the film. He immediately called back saying he loved it and was blown away and that he would like to put his hands on it. We phoned maybe four or five times, sent 10 emails back and forth and then I had the music. It was a very uncomplicated, fast and very clean process of working.”

Watch the film’s trailer below.

As we previously reported, Homme says a new Queens of the Stone Age single is forthcoming. “I’m ready to pounce,” he said of the follow-up to 2013’s ...Like Clockwork. Perhaps working on the film got him hyped to return to the band.