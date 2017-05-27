R.I.P. Gregg Allman, Southern rock titan and Allman Brothers co-founder has died

Gregg Allman, a purveyor of Southern rock music who achieved success both as a founding member of Allman Brothers Band and as a solo artist, has died at the age of 69. He “passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia,” according to a statement posted to the musician’s website.

A cause of death was not immediately known; however, in recent years, he’d dealt with a number of health issues. In 2010, Allman underwent a successful liver transplant, but was forced to cancel a tour the following year after suffering from an upper respiratory condition resulting from the surgery. He also suffered from atrial fibrillation, which caused Allman to switch to a gluten-free vegan diet. Last summer, the Allman Brothers received treatment at the Mayo Clinic for a “serious health issue.” As a result, he was forced to postpone upwards of 30 scheduled concerts. He attempted to return to the road in November, but again canceled a tour, this time due to a vocal cord injury. Earlier this year it was announced that Allman would cease touring altogether.

“Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years,” the statement reads. “During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.”

Added Allman’s manager and friend Michael Lehman, “I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music. He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard. His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him.”

