Radiohead announce 20th anniversary reissue of OK Computer

Photo by Tom Sheehan
Radiohead will mark the 20th anniversary of OK Computer with a special deluxe reissue. The archival set has been dubbed, OKNOTOK, and is set for a June 23rd release through XL Recordings.
A press release describes OKNOTOK, as a “Radiohead completist’s dream,” as the tracklist includes the original 12-song album, its eight B-sides, and three unreleased recordings: “I Promise”, “Lift”, and “Man Of War”. All material on OKNOTOK has been newly remastered from the original analogue tapes.
(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 1997)
OKNOTOK will be available in a variety of configurations, including digitally, as a double CD, and as a triple LP vinyl. A more expansive “boxed edition” will ship in July, featuring a black box emblazoned with a dark image of a burned copy of OK Computer containing three heavyweight 180-gram black 12-inch vinyl records and a hardcover book chronicling more than thirty artworks (many of which have never been seen before) and full lyrics to all the tracks. “Under this weighty tome are yet more surprises: a notebook containing 104 pages from Thom Yorke’s library of scrawled notes of the time, a sketchbook containing 48 pages of Donwood and Tchock’s ‘preparatory work’ and a C90 cassette mix tape compiled by the band, taken from OK Computer session archives and demo tapes,” according to the press release.
Pre-orders for all varieties of OKNOTOK are ongoing. Below, check out the reissue’s artwork and tracklist.
OKNOTOK Artwork:
OKNOTOK Tracklist:
Disc 1:
01. Airbag
02. Paranoid Android
03. Subterranean Homesick Alien
04. Exit Music (For a Film)
05. Let Down
06. Karma Police
07. Fitter Happier
08. Electioneering
09. Climbing Up the Walls
10. No Surprises
11. Lucky
12 Tourist
Disc 2:
01. I Promise
02. Man of War
03. Lift
04. Lull
05. Meeting in the Aisle
06 Melatonin
07. A Reminder
08. Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)
09. Pearly
10. Palo Alto
11. How I Made Millions
Radiohead have also shared a series of new press photos from the OK Computer-era: