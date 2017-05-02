Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Radiohead announce 20th anniversary reissue of OK Computer

Featuring 11 rarities or unreleased tracks, including "I Promise", Lift", and "Man Of War"

by
on May 02, 2017, 10:15am
1 comment

Photo by Tom Sheehan

Radiohead will mark the 20th anniversary of OK Computer with a special deluxe reissue. The archival set has been dubbed, OKNOTOK, and is set for a June 23rd release through XL Recordings.

A press release describes OKNOTOK, as a “Radiohead completist’s dream,” as the tracklist includes the original 12-song album, its eight B-sides, and three unreleased recordings: “I Promise”, “Lift”, and “Man Of War”. All material on OKNOTOK has been newly remastered from the original analogue tapes.

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 1997)

OKNOTOK will be available in a variety of configurations, including digitally, as a double CD, and as a triple LP vinyl. A more expansive “boxed edition” will ship in July, featuring a black box emblazoned with a dark image of a burned copy of OK Computer containing three heavyweight 180-gram black 12-inch vinyl records and a hardcover book chronicling more than thirty artworks (many of which have never been seen before) and full lyrics to all the tracks. “Under this weighty tome are yet more surprises: a notebook containing 104 pages from Thom Yorke’s library of scrawled notes of the time, a sketchbook containing 48 pages of Donwood and Tchock’s ‘preparatory work’ and a C90 cassette mix tape compiled by the band, taken from OK Computer session archives and demo tapes,” according to the press release.

Pre-orders for all varieties of OKNOTOK are ongoing. Below, check out the reissue’s artwork and tracklist.

OKNOTOK Artwork:

radiohead ok computer Radiohead announce 20th anniversary reissue of OK Computer

OKNOTOK Tracklist:

Disc 1:
01. Airbag
02. Paranoid Android
03. Subterranean Homesick Alien
04. Exit Music (For a Film)
05. Let Down
06. Karma Police
07. Fitter Happier
08. Electioneering
09. Climbing Up the Walls
10. No Surprises
11. Lucky
12 Tourist

Disc 2:
01. I Promise
02. Man of War
03. Lift
04. Lull
05. Meeting in the Aisle
06 Melatonin
07. A Reminder
08. Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)
09. Pearly
10. Palo Alto
11. How I Made Millions

Radiohead have also shared a series of new press photos from the OK Computer-era:

Thom Yorke, photo by Tom Sheehan
Radiohead, photo by Danny Clinch
Radiohead, photo by Danny Clinch
Radiohead, photo by Tom Sheehan
Thom Yorke, photo by Tom Sheehan
Radiohead, photo by Tom Sheehan
Radiohead, photo by Danny Clinch
Thom Yorke, photo by Danny Clinch
Thom Yorke, photo by Tom Sheehan
Radiohead, photo by Danny Clinch
Previous Story
How Many Songs from Your New Album Should You Play?
Next Story
The Drums preview new album with “Heart Basel” — listen
1 comment
More Stories