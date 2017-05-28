Radiohead to unleash new single “I Promise” on Friday

Radiohead will mark the 20th anniversary of OK Computer with a deluxe reissue on June 23rd. Entitled OKNOTOK, the set boasts 11 rarities, including three unreleased recordings. As reddit has discovered, one of those unreleased recordings, “I Promise”, will be unearthed early as a standalone single. It’s set to hit streaming services on Friday, June 2nd.

Pre-orders for OKNOTOK are ongoing. It will be available in a variety of configurations, including digitally, as a double CD, and as a triple LP vinyl. A more expansive “boxed edition” will ship in July, featuring a black box emblazoned with a dark image of a burned copy of OK Computer containing three heavyweight 180-gram black 12-inch vinyl records and a hardcover book chronicling more than thirty artworks (many of which have never been seen before) and full lyrics to all the tracks. “Under this weighty tome are yet more surprises: a notebook containing 104 pages from Thom Yorke’s library of scrawled notes of the time, a sketchbook containing 48 pages of Donwood and Tchock’s ‘preparatory work’ and a C90 cassette mix tape compiled by the band, taken from OK Computer session archives and demo tapes,” according to the press release.

OKNOTOK Tracklist:

Disc 1:

01. Airbag

02. Paranoid Android

03. Subterranean Homesick Alien

04. Exit Music (For a Film)

05. Let Down

06. Karma Police

07. Fitter Happier

08. Electioneering

09. Climbing Up the Walls

10. No Surprises

11. Lucky

12 Tourist

Disc 2:

01. I Promise

02. Man of War

03. Lift

04. Lull

05. Meeting in the Aisle

06 Melatonin

07. A Reminder

08. Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)

09. Pearly

10. Palo Alto

11. How I Made Millions