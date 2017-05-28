Radiohead to unleash new single “I Promise” on Friday

Radiohead will mark the 20th anniversary of OK Computer with a deluxe reissue on June 23rd. Entitled OKNOTOK, the set boasts 11 rarities, including three unreleased recordings. As reddit has discovered, one of those unreleased recordings, “I Promise”, will be unearthed early as a standalone single. It’s set to hit streaming services on Friday, June 2nd.
Pre-orders for OKNOTOK are ongoing. It will be available in a variety of configurations, including digitally, as a double CD, and as a triple LP vinyl. A more expansive “boxed edition” will ship in July, featuring a black box emblazoned with a dark image of a burned copy of OK Computer containing three heavyweight 180-gram black 12-inch vinyl records and a hardcover book chronicling more than thirty artworks (many of which have never been seen before) and full lyrics to all the tracks. “Under this weighty tome are yet more surprises: a notebook containing 104 pages from Thom Yorke’s library of scrawled notes of the time, a sketchbook containing 48 pages of Donwood and Tchock’s ‘preparatory work’ and a C90 cassette mix tape compiled by the band, taken from OK Computer session archives and demo tapes,” according to the press release.
OKNOTOK Tracklist:
Disc 1:
01. Airbag
02. Paranoid Android
03. Subterranean Homesick Alien
04. Exit Music (For a Film)
05. Let Down
06. Karma Police
07. Fitter Happier
08. Electioneering
09. Climbing Up the Walls
10. No Surprises
11. Lucky
12 Tourist
Disc 2:
01. I Promise
02. Man of War
03. Lift
04. Lull
05. Meeting in the Aisle
06 Melatonin
07. A Reminder
08. Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)
09. Pearly
10. Palo Alto
11. How I Made Millions