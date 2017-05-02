East Bay pop punk veterans Rancid are going on nearly 25 years together, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. Today, they’ve announced a new album called Trouble Maker, due for release on June 9th through Epitaph Records. It’s the band’s ninth full-length to date and the follow-up to 2014’s Honor is All We Know.
Trouble Maker spans 19 tracks produced by Bad Religion frontman Brett Guerwitz, who is also the founder of Epitaph. “Ghost of a Chance” marks our first preview of the release, a short burst of pop punk goodness that comes accompanied with a video of the band performing the song in a garage. Somewhat hilariously, the video includes subtitles for frontman Tim Armstrong’s vocals, as if Rancid fans are unaccustomed to his unintelligible slurring. Anyhow, check it out below.
In support of the release, Rancid will head out on the road this summer alongside fellow punk rock institution, Dropkick Murphys. See the full tour docket here.
Trouble Maker Artwork:
Trouble Maker Tracklist:
01. Track Fast
02. Ghost of a Chance
03. Telegraph Avenue
04. An Intimate Close Up Of A Street Punk Trouble Maker
05. Where I’m Going
06. Buddy
07. Farewell Lola Blue
08. All American Neighborhood
09. Bovver Rock and Roll
10. Make it Out Alive
11. Molly Make Up Your Mind
12. I Got Them Blues Again
13. Beauty of the Pool Hall
14. Say Goodbye to Our Heroes
15. I Kept a Promise
16. Cold Cold Blood
17. This is Not the End
18. We Arrived On Time (bonus)
19. Go On Rise Up (bonus)