East Bay pop punk veterans Rancid are going on nearly 25 years together, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. Today, they’ve announced a new album called Trouble Maker, due for release on June 9th through Epitaph Records. It’s the band’s ninth full-length to date and the follow-up to 2014’s Honor is All We Know.

Trouble Maker spans 19 tracks produced by Bad Religion frontman Brett Guerwitz, who is also the founder of Epitaph. “Ghost of a Chance” marks our first preview of the release, a short burst of pop punk goodness that comes accompanied with a video of the band performing the song in a garage. Somewhat hilariously, the video includes subtitles for frontman Tim Armstrong’s vocals, as if Rancid fans are unaccustomed to his unintelligible slurring. Anyhow, check it out below.

In support of the release, Rancid will head out on the road this summer alongside fellow punk rock institution, Dropkick Murphys. See the full tour docket here.

Trouble Maker Artwork:

Trouble Maker Tracklist:

01. Track Fast

02. Ghost of a Chance

03. Telegraph Avenue

04. An Intimate Close Up Of A Street Punk Trouble Maker

05. Where I’m Going

06. Buddy

07. Farewell Lola Blue

08. All American Neighborhood

09. Bovver Rock and Roll

10. Make it Out Alive

11. Molly Make Up Your Mind

12. I Got Them Blues Again

13. Beauty of the Pool Hall

14. Say Goodbye to Our Heroes

15. I Kept a Promise

16. Cold Cold Blood

17. This is Not the End

18. We Arrived On Time (bonus)

19. Go On Rise Up (bonus)