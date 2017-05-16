Break out your spikes and shave your damn skull ’cause Rancid’s back with another new song. “Telegraph Avenue” is the second single to be released from their forthcoming album, Trouble Maker, which is due for release on June 9th via Epitaph Records.

“Telegraph Avenue” is just as sharp and bouncy as “Ghost of a Chance”, the album’s first single, but is fortified by a stronger vein of nostalgia. On YouTube, the band describes it as a “love letter to the East Bay.” Like “Ghost of a Chance”, the lyric video finds Rancid rocking out in a garage, their energy electric despite the band looking every bit like the aging punks they are. Watch it above.

Rancid will hit the road with the Dropkick Murphys this summer for a 24-date tour that should be kibble for any current or reformed punks.