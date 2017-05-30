Photo by​ Philip Cosores

​​Rancid are set to return with their ninth studio record, Trouble Maker, on June 9th via Epitaph Records. Already we’ve heard album singles “Ghost of a Chance” and “Telegraph Avenue”, and now the California punk icons have dropped another taste with “Where I’m Going”.

The song leans more into the band’s ska punk roots than the other two tracks, with kicking guitar chords perfectly set for some solid skanking. But don’t mistake that for a harmless little track, as “Where I’m Going” is all about reminding you not to mess with the Rancid boys. “Retaliation is my crime/ Communication a waste of time/ Inebriation suits me fine/ Incarcerate my own mind,” croaks Tim Armstrong before the gang chorus of, “Because you don’t understand where I am or where I’ve been or where I’m going.”

Take a listen below.

Rancid will hit the road with the Dropkick Murphys this summer for a 24-date tour beginning in July.