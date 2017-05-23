Ranking: James Bond Theme Songs From Worst to Best

Editor’s Note: This feature originally ran in November 2015 and is being re-published today in honor of Roger Moore’s passing.

Bond. James Bond. This week, Consequence of Sound is celebrating the legendary secret agent with five days of unique features leading up to the release of Sam Mendes’ highly anticipated Skyfall follow-up, Spectre. Today, we kick off the action by updating our rankings of the franchise’s theme songs following the release of Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall”. Tomorrow? You’ll have to return and find out for yourself.

Spectre is here, the 24th official James Bond production from Eon, or as we like to think of it: the 23rd time James Bond has returned. With a rumored $300 million (!!!) budget, this is perhaps the wildest Bond film yet. So that means bigger stunts, bigger gadgets, and a bigger ego on blonde Bond Daniel Craig. And of course, a new Bond film means a new Bond theme.

This time, Sam Smith is the voice behind the opening credits, and we had to ask ourselves, “Where does his Bond theme land in the full filmography and playlist?” As such, Justin Gerber and I decided to take a moment to update our power ranking of Bond themes from 2014 and let you know how Sam Smith stacks up against Shirley Bassey, A-Ha, and all the rest of Bond’s themesters. Again here are our rules:

– Dr. No has no specific theme song. It introduces “The James Bond Theme” and some weird version of “Three Blind Mice”. We didn’t include it, but we fully acknowledge “The James Bond Theme” reigns supreme.

– On Her Majesty’s Secret Service features an excellent original composition by John Barry in the opening credits, but we chose Louie Armstrong’s song to represent the movie.

Agree? Disagree? Agree to disagree? Chime in below, but please keep your Walther PPKs holstered.

-Blake Goble

Senior Staff Writer