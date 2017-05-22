Real Estate let loose their fourth studio effort, In Mind, back in March. In continued support, today the indie rockers have shared a music video for the LP track “Stained Glass” as well as new US tour dates for this fall.

Directed by Craig Allen, the “Stained Glass” clip marries the band’s laid-back ’70s stylings with the recent craze of coloring book therapy. Here, an illustration of the New Jersey natives is colored in scene by scene until a lovely, vivid picture is revealed. Check it out above; an interactive version of the visual, in which viewers can pick their own preferred shades, is also available here.

As for the new concert dates, they kick off in October and feature stops in San Diego, Reno, Omaha, Minneapolis, and Milwaukee. The trek comes after a busy summer playing across Europe, Australia, and Japan, including multiple festivals like Vida, Splendour in the Grass, and Electric Picnic .

Real Estate 2017 Tour Dates:

06/13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse #

06/14 – Paris, FR @ Le Cafe de La Danse #

06/15 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie #

06/16 – Hilvanrenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/18 – Berlin, DE @ Lido #

06/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow #

06/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset #

06/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand #

06/23 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken #

06/27 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction #

06/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz #

06/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Vida Festival

07/14 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/15-16 – Buffalo, NY @ Cobblestone Live

07/21 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/22 – Thornbury, AU @ The Croxton Bandroom

07/25 – Adelaide, AU @ The Edinburgh Castle Hotel

07/27 – Sydney, AU @ The Metro Theatre

07/30 – Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/12-13 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers Rest Festival

08/25-26 – Pine Plains, NY @ Huichica East Festival

08/31-09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/01-02 – Dumfries, UK @ Electric Fields Festival

09/01-03 – Kilmacthomas, IE @ Electric Picnic

10/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club %

10/20 – Los Angles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel %

10/21-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival

10/23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory %

10/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box %

10/26 – Big Sur, CA @ Loma Vista Gardens %

10/28 – Reno, NV @ Jub Jub’s %

10/30 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater %

11/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown %

11/02 – Bloomington, IN @ The Castle Theatre %

11/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue %

11/04 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre %

11/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %

# = w/ Spinning Coin

% = w/ Lucy Dacus