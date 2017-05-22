Real Estate let loose their fourth studio effort, In Mind, back in March. In continued support, today the indie rockers have shared a music video for the LP track “Stained Glass” as well as new US tour dates for this fall.
Directed by Craig Allen, the “Stained Glass” clip marries the band’s laid-back ’70s stylings with the recent craze of coloring book therapy. Here, an illustration of the New Jersey natives is colored in scene by scene until a lovely, vivid picture is revealed. Check it out above; an interactive version of the visual, in which viewers can pick their own preferred shades, is also available here.
As for the new concert dates, they kick off in October and feature stops in San Diego, Reno, Omaha, Minneapolis, and Milwaukee. The trek comes after a busy summer playing across Europe, Australia, and Japan, including multiple festivals like Vida, Splendour in the Grass, and Electric Picnic .
Real Estate 2017 Tour Dates:
06/13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse #
06/14 – Paris, FR @ Le Cafe de La Danse #
06/15 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie #
06/16 – Hilvanrenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/18 – Berlin, DE @ Lido #
06/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow #
06/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset #
06/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand #
06/23 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken #
06/27 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction #
06/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz #
06/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Vida Festival
07/14 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/15-16 – Buffalo, NY @ Cobblestone Live
07/21 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
07/22 – Thornbury, AU @ The Croxton Bandroom
07/25 – Adelaide, AU @ The Edinburgh Castle Hotel
07/27 – Sydney, AU @ The Metro Theatre
07/30 – Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/12-13 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers Rest Festival
08/25-26 – Pine Plains, NY @ Huichica East Festival
08/31-09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/01-02 – Dumfries, UK @ Electric Fields Festival
09/01-03 – Kilmacthomas, IE @ Electric Picnic
10/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club %
10/20 – Los Angles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel %
10/21-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival
10/23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory %
10/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box %
10/26 – Big Sur, CA @ Loma Vista Gardens %
10/28 – Reno, NV @ Jub Jub’s %
10/30 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater %
11/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown %
11/02 – Bloomington, IN @ The Castle Theatre %
11/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue %
11/04 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre %
11/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %
# = w/ Spinning Coin
% = w/ Lucy Dacus