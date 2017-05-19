Featured photos by​ Eric Ta (Chris Cornell) and Philip Cosores (Josh Klinghoffer)

​​Following the stunning and heartbreaking death of Chris Cornell, tributes to the late singer have been showing up everywhere. Fans turned the Seattle art installation that gave Soundgarden their name into a makeshift memorial, and Cornell’s Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello penned a moving eulogy on Instagram. Last night in Indianapolis, Red Hot Chili Peppers delivered their own salute to the beloved musician.

During the band’s set at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday evening, guitarist Josh Klinghoffer opened the encore by coming out on stage alone. He performed a cover of “Seasons”, a solo acoustic song Cornell had written for the Singles soundtrack. Watch video of the performance above (via Rolling Stone).

Cornell’s death yesterday at the age of 52 was ruled a suicide by coroners. However, the singer’s widow, Vicky, contested the conclusion, suggesting that the anxiety medication Ativan may have played a role in her husband’s passing.

