Release of new Arcade Fire single “Everything Now” appears imminent

A new Arcade Fire single appears imminent.
As ArcadeFireTube points out, a “super limited” 12-inch vinyl of “Everything Now” is on sale at Primavera Sound ahead of the band’s performance at the festival this weekend.
ArcadeFireTube has also uncovered an apparent teaser trailer for “Everything Now”, which you can see below. Additionally, posters teasing the single have been spotted in Montreal and London, and there’s also new band merch featuring the “Everything Now” artwork.
Meanwhile, this morning Arcade Fire posted a cryptic image to Twitter featuring the caption, “Stay tuned for Infinite Content.”
A representative for the band had no comment when reached via email.
Arcade Fire 2017 Tour Dates:
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/05 – Lyon, FR @ Nuits de Fourviere
06/07 – Scunthorpe, UK @ Baths Hall
06/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Corn Exchange
06/10 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival
06/13 – Belfast, UK @ Belsonic Festival
06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/16 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen
06/17 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/19 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival
06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Wuhlheide
07/04 – London, UK @ York Hall
07/05 – London, UK @ York Hall
07/06 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl
07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes Festival
07/11 – Linz, AT @ Ahoi! The Full Hit of Summer
07/15 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FR @ Vieilles Charreus
07/17 – Milan, IT @ City Season Festival
07/18 – Florence, IT @ City Season Festival
07/19 – Nyon, CH @ Paleo Festival
08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
12/15-16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Festival BUE