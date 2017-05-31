Release of new Arcade Fire single “Everything Now” appears imminent

A new Arcade Fire single appears imminent.

As ArcadeFireTube points out, a “super limited” 12-inch vinyl of “Everything Now” is on sale at Primavera Sound ahead of the band’s performance at the festival this weekend.

ArcadeFireTube has also uncovered an apparent teaser trailer for “Everything Now”, which you can see below. Additionally, posters teasing the single have been spotted in Montreal and London, and there’s also new band merch featuring the “Everything Now” artwork.

Meanwhile, this morning Arcade Fire posted a cryptic image to Twitter featuring the caption, “Stay tuned for Infinite Content.”

Stay tuned for Infinite Content pic.twitter.com/Q6OW6XCow4 — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) May 31, 2017

A representative for the band had no comment when reached via email.

Arcade Fire 2017 Tour Dates:

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/05 – Lyon, FR @ Nuits de Fourviere

06/07 – Scunthorpe, UK @ Baths Hall

06/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Corn Exchange

06/10 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

06/13 – Belfast, UK @ Belsonic Festival

06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/16 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen

06/17 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/19 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Wuhlheide

07/04 – London, UK @ York Hall

07/05 – London, UK @ York Hall

07/06 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes Festival

07/11 – Linz, AT @ Ahoi! The Full Hit of Summer

07/15 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FR @ Vieilles Charreus

07/17 – Milan, IT @ City Season Festival

07/18 – Florence, IT @ City Season Festival

07/19 – Nyon, CH @ Paleo Festival

08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

12/15-16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Festival BUE