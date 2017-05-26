Rockers come out in force to remember Chris Cornell at his funeral

Photo by Sandy Cohen / AP

Chris Cornell was laid to rest during a private funeral service held at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday afternoon.

According to The Associated Press, a number of Cornell’s musical contemporaries were in attendance, including his Soundgarden bandmates Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron; his Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello; his Temple of the Dog bandmate Jeff Ament; Metallica’s James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich; Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, and Pat Smear; Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic; Courtney Love; Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro; and Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell. Actors Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, and Fred Armisen were also present.

Recordings of Audioslave’s “Like a Stone” and Cornell’s recent solo song “The Promise” were played aloud prior to the ceremony. During the funeral, Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington sang Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and actor Josh Brolin delivered the eulogy. Thayil, Cameron, and Morello all made remarks as well. Temple of the Dog’s “All Night Thing” was then played during the procession. You can find photos from the ceremony at The Associated Press’ website.

The 52-year-old singer was found dead in a hotel room following Soundgarden’s concert in Detroit on Wednesday night. A medical examiner ruled Cornell’s death suicide by hanging, a claim that has been contested by the singer’s family.

The Soundgarden frontman will be buried in Hollywood Forever Cemetery. It’s also also the final resting spot for many stars of Old Hollywood, including Rudoph Valentino, Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney, Douglas Fairbanks, and Peter Lorre, as well as Johnny Ramone of The Ramones. In recent years, the cemetery has hosted regular concerts and film screenings.