Photo by Ben Kaye

We’re still a few weeks away from Roger Waters’ first solo album in 25 years, Is This the Life We Really Want?, but songs like “Déjà Vu” make all the waiting much, much easier. The second cut off the album, following last month’s vicious “Smell the Roses”, finds the former Pink Floyd vocalist scratching at his softer side — you know, the one responsible for stuff like “Mother”, “Us and Them”, and “Nobody Home”.

For a little over four minutes, Waters strolls through the universe in his head, questioning god’s many decisions and motives and doing what we all do in those twisted existential moments: I would have done this, I would have done that. Producer Nigel Godrich really shines like a crazy diamond on this one, too, as the mixing zips up everything together — the acoustics, the piano, and those heavenly harmonies.

It’s just gorgeous. Stream below.

Is This the Life We Really Want? is due for release on June 2nd, with pre-orders beginning today. In support, Waters will soon embark on his massive 54-date “US + Them” tour. Find the most up-to-date itinerary here.