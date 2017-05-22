Roger Waters debuted his new stage show for his upcoming “Us + Them Tour” at a public dress rehearsal last night at New Jersey’s Meadowlands Arena. The production was filled with stunning visuals, from prisms of pure light to a floating moon drone. During the Pink Floyd member’s performance of “Pigs (Three Different Ones)”, however, things took a pointedly political turn as Waters took Donald Trump to task.

For the second set, screens arranged to look like the factory on the Animals cover were lowered above the crowd as they displayed emasculating, mocking images of 45. The photoshopped pictures depicted the sitting POTUS in brightly colored lipstick, a Ku Klux Klan hood, as an actual pig, and wearing a dress. At one point, the dress was removed to reveal a tiny, almost hidden penis. Nearly every time the band called out the line, “Charade! Charade!”, an image of Trump was shown with the word plastered over his face. There was even an inflatable pig drone that flew around the arena with the words “Welcome to the Machine” next to an image of an enraged Trump shouting, “I won!”

As the 11-minuted song closed out, all the screens went black and began displaying some of Trump’s most infamous quotes. Things like, “This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier,” and, “You know, it really doesn’t matter what the media write as long as you’ve got a young, and beautiful piece of ass,” were shown in succession before the entire darkened stadium was lit up with one, bright-white message: “Fuck Trump.”

The whole thing was very similar to the video Waters released after inauguration day of him performing “Pigs” in Mexico City. Shots continued being fired as Waters went into “Money”, with images of Trump drowning in wealth being interspersed with other depictions of greed.

Waters has never been shy about making his political opinions known; he even approved plans to float pigs in front of Trump Tower in Chicago this summer. Still, such blatant exhibitions of distaste are likely to divide a few audiences on the “Us + Them” trek, and it did seem like some boos arose from the NJ crowd after the song (though perhaps they were aimed at Trump himself?). Political leanings aside, the set was something of a wonder to behold, and is sure to be one of the can’t-miss tours of the summer.

With backup from Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius, Waters also used the rehearsal to debut a number of tracks from his forthcoming solo album, Is This the Life We Really Want?. In addition to previously revealed teaser tracks “The Last Refugee”, “Déjà Vu”, and “Smell the Roses”, Waters performed a brand new song called “Picture That”.

Check out photos from the show and see the complete setlist below.

Roger Waters at East Rutherford, NJ’s Meadowlands Arena 05/21 Setlist:

Set One:

Breathe

One of These Days

Time

Breathe (Reprise)

The Great Gig in the Sky

Déjà Vu

The Last Refugee

Picture That

Welcome to the Machine

Wish You Were Here

The Happiest Days of Our Lives

Another Brick in the Wall Part 2

Another Brick in the Wall Part 3

Set Two:

Dogs

Pigs (Three Different Ones)

Money

Us and Them

Smell the Roses

Brain Damage

Eclipse

Encore:

Vera

Bring the Boys Back Home

Comfortably Numb

Roger Waters 2017 Tour Dates:

05/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

05/28 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

05/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

06/01 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

06/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

06/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

06/07 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

06/10 – Oakland, CA@ Oracle Arena

06/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

06/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

06/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

06/24 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

06/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

07/01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

07/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/06 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/13 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

07/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

07/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

07/20 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Center

08/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

08/04 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

08/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/15 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

09/16 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

09/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

09/23 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

09/24 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

09/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/06 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

10/07 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

10/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

10/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

10/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena