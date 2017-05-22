Roger Waters debuted his new stage show for his upcoming “Us + Them Tour” at a public dress rehearsal last night at New Jersey’s Meadowlands Arena. The production was filled with stunning visuals, from prisms of pure light to a floating moon drone. During the Pink Floyd member’s performance of “Pigs (Three Different Ones)”, however, things took a pointedly political turn as Waters took Donald Trump to task.
For the second set, screens arranged to look like the factory on the Animals cover were lowered above the crowd as they displayed emasculating, mocking images of 45. The photoshopped pictures depicted the sitting POTUS in brightly colored lipstick, a Ku Klux Klan hood, as an actual pig, and wearing a dress. At one point, the dress was removed to reveal a tiny, almost hidden penis. Nearly every time the band called out the line, “Charade! Charade!”, an image of Trump was shown with the word plastered over his face. There was even an inflatable pig drone that flew around the arena with the words “Welcome to the Machine” next to an image of an enraged Trump shouting, “I won!”
(Read: Pink Floyd’s Animals Pulls No Political Punches 40 Years Later)
As the 11-minuted song closed out, all the screens went black and began displaying some of Trump’s most infamous quotes. Things like, “This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier,” and, “You know, it really doesn’t matter what the media write as long as you’ve got a young, and beautiful piece of ass,” were shown in succession before the entire darkened stadium was lit up with one, bright-white message: “Fuck Trump.”
The whole thing was very similar to the video Waters released after inauguration day of him performing “Pigs” in Mexico City. Shots continued being fired as Waters went into “Money”, with images of Trump drowning in wealth being interspersed with other depictions of greed.
Waters has never been shy about making his political opinions known; he even approved plans to float pigs in front of Trump Tower in Chicago this summer. Still, such blatant exhibitions of distaste are likely to divide a few audiences on the “Us + Them” trek, and it did seem like some boos arose from the NJ crowd after the song (though perhaps they were aimed at Trump himself?). Political leanings aside, the set was something of a wonder to behold, and is sure to be one of the can’t-miss tours of the summer.
(Read: Ranking: Every Pink Floyd Album From Worst to Best)
With backup from Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius, Waters also used the rehearsal to debut a number of tracks from his forthcoming solo album, Is This the Life We Really Want?. In addition to previously revealed teaser tracks “The Last Refugee”, “Déjà Vu”, and “Smell the Roses”, Waters performed a brand new song called “Picture That”.
Check out photos from the show and see the complete setlist below.
Roger Waters at East Rutherford, NJ’s Meadowlands Arena 05/21 Setlist:
Set One:
Breathe
One of These Days
Time
Breathe (Reprise)
The Great Gig in the Sky
Déjà Vu
The Last Refugee
Picture That
Welcome to the Machine
Wish You Were Here
The Happiest Days of Our Lives
Another Brick in the Wall Part 2
Another Brick in the Wall Part 3
Set Two:
Dogs
Pigs (Three Different Ones)
Money
Us and Them
Smell the Roses
Brain Damage
Eclipse
Encore:
Vera
Bring the Boys Back Home
Comfortably Numb
Roger Waters 2017 Tour Dates:
05/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
05/28 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
05/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
06/01 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
06/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
06/07 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
06/10 – Oakland, CA@ Oracle Arena
06/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
06/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
06/24 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
06/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
07/01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
07/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/06 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/13 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
07/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
07/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
07/20 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
07/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Center
08/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
08/04 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
08/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/15 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
09/16 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
09/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
09/23 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
09/24 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
09/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/06 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
10/07 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
10/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
10/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre
10/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena