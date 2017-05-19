Photo by Ben Kaye

On June 2nd, Roger Waters will triumphantly return with his first solo album in 25 years, Is This the Life We Really Want?. The previews we’ve heard so far have been gripping (“Smell the Roses”) and downright beautiful (“Déjà Vu”). The Pink Floyd frontman’s third offering, today’s “The Last Refugee”, follows suit quality-wise.

Waters’ voice is tender here, and backed by a similarly gentle mix of piano and minimal percussion. Its corresponding music video, helmed by Waters and past collaborator director Sean Evans, takes the emotional level up a notch by reminding us of the humanity of the Syrian refugee crisis — something that’s too often forgotten and obscured when politics and bureaucracy come into play. Perhaps POTUS should peep this clip.

Check it out below.

Is This the Life We Really Want? Tracklist:

01. When We Were Young

02. Déjà Vu

03. The Last Refugee

04. Picture That

05. Broken Bones

06. Is This the Life We Really Want?

07. Bird in a Gale

08. The Most Beautiful Girl

09. Smell the Roses

10. Wait for Her

11. Oceans Apart

12. Part of Me Died