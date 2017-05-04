Menu
Ryan Adams is a “Prisoner” on Corden — watch

The singer-songwriter's second late-night TV appearance of the week

May 04, 2017
In support of his excellent new album, Prisoner, Ryan Adams has twice hit the late-night circuit this week. On Monday night, he performed “Outbound Train” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Two nights later, he found himself on the other side of the country for an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden. This time, he played his new album’s title track. Catch the replay up top.

Last week, Adams released a 17-track B-side companion album consisting of leftovers from the Prisoner recording sessions. Check it out here.

