Featured photos by​ Eric Ta (Chris Cornell) and Heather Kaplan (Ryan Adams)

Like so many other musicians this weekend, Ryan Adams took a moment during a recent concert to pay tribute to the late Chris Cornell. During a gig in Auckland, New Zealand, Adams covered the Soundgarden classic “Black Hole Sun”. Watch fan-shot footage above.

“Black Hole Sun” has proven to be a popular choice for bands looking to honor Cornell. Incubus with Cage the Elephant’s Matthew Schultz and Bush also covered the Superunknown track in recent days.

