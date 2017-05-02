The last time Ryan Adams was on Colbert back in July 2016, he delivered a gorgeous rendition of his throwback track “Oh My Sweet Carolina”. He returned to the Late Show on Monday night, only this time with a new album to support. After performing the Prisoner single “Do You Still Love Me?” on both Fallon and Corden, Adams chose to unspool “Outbound Train” this time around. Check out the replay above.

Adams recently shared a 17-track collection of Prisoners B-sides and has spent a good portion of the year working on Jenny Lewis’ new album. He’s also got a hefty tour schedule kicking off tomorrow in New York City that includes stops at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees; Chicago’s Lollapalooza; and Franklin, Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Music Festival.