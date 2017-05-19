(Sandy) Alex G releases new album Rocket: Stream/download

Photo by Tonje Thilesen
Today, (Sandy) Alex G, fka Alex G, has dropped his newest album, Rocket. Apple Music and Spotify users can hear it down below.
Rocket is the eighth (!) studio effort in 10 years for the lo-fi songwriter, born Alex Giannascoli. The Beach Music follow-up was tracked at his Philadelphia home in between his busy 2015-2016 touring schedule and features mixing from Jacob Portrait (Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Bass Drum of Death).
In his B+ review of the album, our own David Sackllah writes:
“As inscrutable as it can be at times, Giannascoli never betrays his purpose, making Rocket his most developed and accomplished album yet. Giannascoli’s cult following came from the fact that his songs read like a secret language, and by opening that up on Rocket, he’s found a way to speak for more than just himself.”
Rocket Artwork:
Rocket Tracklist:
01. Poison Root
02. Proud
03. County
04. Bobby
05. Witch
06. Horse
07. Brick
08. Sportstar
09. Judge
10. Rocket
11. Powerful Man
12. Alina
13. Big Fish
14. Guilty