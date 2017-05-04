Photo by Tonje Thilesen
Rocket is the forthcoming album from (Sandy) Alex G, fka Alex G, due to hit shelves May 19th through Domino. It marks the prolific lo-fi songwriter’s eighth studio effort to date following 2015’s acclaimed Beach Music.
After sharing lead single “Proud” last month, the musician born Alex Giannascoli has returned with not one, but two more new songs. “Sportstar” is a contemplative, piano-accompanied cut, while “Brick” doles out two minutes of chaotic noise and screaming. The two couldn’t be more different and effectively display his varied talents and tastes.
Stream both below.
“Sportstar”:
“Brick:
Rocket Tracklist:
01. Poison Root
02. Proud
03. County
04. Bobby
05. Witch
06. Horse
07. Brick
08. Sportstar
09. Judge
10. Rocket
11. Powerful Man
12. Alina
13. Big Fish
14. Guilty