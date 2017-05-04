Photo by Tonje Thilesen

Rocket is the forthcoming album from (Sandy) Alex G, fka Alex G, due to hit shelves May 19th through Domino. It marks the prolific lo-fi songwriter’s eighth studio effort to date following 2015’s acclaimed Beach Music.

After sharing lead single “Proud” last month, the musician born Alex Giannascoli has returned with not one, but two more new songs. “Sportstar” is a contemplative, piano-accompanied cut, while “Brick” doles out two minutes of chaotic noise and screaming. The two couldn’t be more different and effectively display his varied talents and tastes.

Stream both below.

“Sportstar”:

“Brick:

Rocket Tracklist:

01. Poison Root

02. Proud

03. County

04. Bobby

05. Witch

06. Horse

07. Brick

08. Sportstar

09. Judge

10. Rocket

11. Powerful Man

12. Alina

13. Big Fish

14. Guilty