Seattle’s Sound Garden becomes memorial for Chris Cornell

Seattle’s Sound Garden is an outdoor arts sculpture from which Soundgarden takes its name. On a typical day, the park’s 12 21-foot high organ-like pipes produce soft-toned sounds when rotated or passed through by the wind, making for a popular tourist attraction. However, as word spread of Chris Cornell’s tragic passing, the pipes fell silent and dozens of fans turned the park into a makeshift memorial, leaving behind flowers and vinyl albums in tribute to the late singer. See video and photos below.

Magnuson Park's wind driven musical sculpture "Sound Garden" fell silent today as fans gathered to mourn the late #ChrisCornell #komonews pic.twitter.com/u87ftFdlzx — Eric Jensen (@EricJensenTV) May 18, 2017

Flowers at the Sound Garden. A memorial grows at the #Seattle spot for which the band is named.@chriscornell @soundgarden @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/BIdlUh2sR2 — Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) May 18, 2017