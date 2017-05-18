Menu
Seattle’s Sound Garden becomes memorial for Chris Cornell

In the hours since the singer's passing, dozens from fans have descended on the Seattle arts sculpture of which the band takes its name

on May 18, 2017, 6:05pm
Seattle’s Sound Garden is an outdoor arts sculpture from which Soundgarden takes its name. On a typical day, the park’s 12 21-foot high organ-like pipes produce soft-toned sounds when rotated or passed through by the wind, making for a popular tourist attraction. However, as word spread of Chris Cornell’s tragic passing, the pipes fell silent and dozens of fans turned the park into a makeshift memorial, leaving behind flowers and vinyl albums in tribute to the late singer. See video and photos below.

