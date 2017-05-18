Seattle’s Sound Garden becomes memorial for Chris Cornell

Seattle’s Sound Garden is an outdoor arts sculpture from which Soundgarden takes its name. On a typical day, the park’s 12 21-foot high organ-like pipes produce soft-toned sounds when rotated or passed through by the wind, making for a popular tourist attraction. However, as word spread of Chris Cornell’s tragic passing, the pipes fell silent and dozens of fans turned the park into a makeshift memorial, leaving behind flowers and vinyl albums in tribute to the late singer. See video and photos below.
