This past weekend, a who’s who of the modern music scene descended upon Hull for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. Full sets from Katy Perry, Lorde, Lana Del Ray, alt-J, London Grammar delighted the crowd, as did a fiery set from HAIM, who are set to drop their new album, Something To Tell You, this summer. You can now watch the full set above.

The Haim sisters bookended the 30-minute set with new cuts “Want You Back” and “Right Now”, the latter of which culminates with all three members hammering away at a drum set. In between, the band pulled out cuts from 2013’s Days Are Gone, including “The Wire”, “Don’t Save Me”, and “Forever”.

Something To Tell You arrives on July 7th via Columbia Records. Earlier this month, they broke out another new track, “Little of Your Love” on Saturday Night Live.