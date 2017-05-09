Shabazz Palaces announce Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines, their second full-length album of 2017

A few weeks ago, Shabazz Palaces announced the release of their third full-length album, Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star, a concept album about an alien being sent to “Amurderca to chronicle and explore as a musical emissary.” Now, the Seattle-based hip-hop group has revealed details of a companion album, or — as they refer to it — an “extra-spatial twin.”

Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines serves to elaborate on the mythology of its namesake character. A press release describes the album’s arc thusly:

“A wave warrior wielding his sonic sword. Posted to the turnt-up states of Amurderca here on the Gangster Star to chronicle, explore and enjoy as a musical emissary. He discovers a world where humankind’s relationship with their tech-devices has become weirdly sensual, seducing a sedentary seamlessness with humans, while capturing and incarcerating the results of their imagination. Quazarz vs The Jealous Machines finds our protagonist with his dazzling cohorts rising a collective Nah to the device and the guilds that proliferate them.”

Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines incorporates a different behind-the-scenes team than its cohort. Production duties fell on Palaceer Lazaro and Sunny Levine and the album was mixed by Levine and Kamal Humphrey of Kamal’s House Studio. The album also includes a whole host of new guest spots, with contributions from Fly Guy Dai of Chimurenga Renaissance, The Shogun Shot, Laz, and Purple Tape Nate, among others.

Get a taste of Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines with “30 Clip Extension”, which you can stream below via Soundcloud or the YouTube lyric video below.

Both albums are scheduled for simultaneous worldwide release July 14th via Sub Pop, and can be purchased together in a special bundle.

Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines will also be released as a “special-edition illustrated album” with artwork by cartoonist Joshua Ray Stephens. The hand-numbered, 32-page book will be printed in a 11”x17” format with saddle-stitch binding and will also include a download code for the full album. That edition comes out on August 18th in collaboration with Fantagraphics Books. Pre-orders are ongoing here.

Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines Artwork:

Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines Tracklist:

01. Welcome to Quazarz

02. Gorgeous Sleeper Cell

03. Self-MadeFollownaire

04. Atlaantis

05. Effeminence (feat. Fly Guy Dai of Chimurenga Renaissance)

06. Julian’s Dream (ode to a bad) (feat. The Shogun Shot)

07. 30 Clip Extension

08. Love in the time of Kanye (feat. Purple Tape Nate)

09.Sabonim in the Saab on ‘em

10. The SS Quintessence

11. Late night phone calls (feat. Laz)

12. Quazarz on 23rd