“She started it”: Katy Perry finally addresses Taylor Swift beef

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have been embroiled in an ongoing feud for years. Between the two of them, there’s been countless diss songs penned (“Bad Blood”, “Swish Swish”), savage Mean Girls references tweeted, and even clever shade thrown about with the help of Kanye West’s infamous “Famous” lyrics.

Names have never been used in these veiled but barbed comments, the pop stars seemingly choosing not to take their drama to such a public level. That is, until now. While appearing on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke primetime special on Thursday, Perry finally confirmed and addressed the obvious beef simmering between the pop stars.

According to the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer, the drama all back to around 2011-2012, when backup dancers for her California Dreams Tour joined Swift’s Red promotional tour. “There’s a situation, and honestly, like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it,” Perry tells Corden. The recent SNL musical guest says she’s “ready for that BS to be done,” but also acknowledges that the power of karma is still very much fair game. “You do something, and there’s going to be a reaction. And trust me daddy, there’s going to be a reaction.”

Here’s a transcription of her statements on the feuding (via Stereogum):

There’s a situation, and honestly, like, she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it…

It’s about backing dancers! It’s so crazy! There’s like three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me, before they went on tour, if they could go. And I was like, “Yeah, of course! I’m not on a record cycle, and she’s great, and you get to work, and all that. But I will be on a record cycle, probably, in about a year. So be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract so you get out if you want to join me when I say I’m going back on.”

So that year came up, and I texted all of them because I’m very close with them. I said, “Look, just FYI, I’m about to start. I want to put the word out there.” And they said, “OK, we’re going to go talk to management about it.” And they did, and they got fired. And I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me…

I do the right thing anytime it seems like a fumble. It was a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me. And I’m like, “OK, cool, cool, cool. That’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!” But! But but but! What I want to say is that I’m ready for that BS to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, and there’s going to be a reaction. And trust me daddy, there’s going to be a reaction.

Watch the Carpool Karaoke segment in question:

For those who enjoy watching these types of dramatic things unfold in the pop star world, I say: **kisses fingers like a chef** “Bon Appétit”.