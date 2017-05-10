Photo by Marie Lin
Despite being notoriously press-shy, Sheer Mag have built quite a reputation for themselves over the past few years. Having released three EPs since 2014, the Philadelphia rockers have become live favorites, performing everywhere from Coachella to Primavera Sound. 2016 saw them methodically build upon their success, delivering one of the best late night performances and one of the best songs — punk or otherwise — of the year with “Can’t Stop Fighting”. This year is shaping up to be even bigger, as the band have finally announced their highly anticipated debut album.
Entitled Need to Feel Your Love, the full-length is due out July 14th via Wilsuns Recording Company. The 12-track effort speaks “to a people that too feel their flame on the verge of being extinguished, yet choose to burn a bit brighter in spite of that threat,” focusing on love as a way out of these dark times. In doing so, Sheer Mag have given a slight shine to their usual scuzz, as heard on the record’s lead single, “Just Can’t Get Enough”.
“‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ is a straight up and down rock ballad about ACTUALLY being in love,” the band explained in a statement, “which is something we don’t often write about without being cynical in some way. Being away from the one you love is hard. This song speaks as if that feeling for that person is something as natural and powerful as a gravitational pull.”
Take a listen below.
Pre-orders for Need to Feel Your Love are going on now via Wilsuns Recording. Find the album art and tracklist below.
Need to Feel Your Love Album Art:
Need to Feel Your Love Tracklist:
01. Meet Me In The Street
02. Need To Feel Your Love
03. Just Can’t Get Enough
04. Expect The Bayonet
05. Rank And File
06. Turn It Up
07. Suffer Me
08. Pure Desire
09. Until You Find The One
10. Milk And Honey
11. Can’t Play It Cool
12. (Say Goodbye To) Sophie Scholl
Sheer Mag will be on the road throughout May, hopefully previewing some of the new material. They’ll also play a gig at Brooklyn’s House of Vans two days before the album release. Find their full schedule below.
Sheer Mag 2017 Tour Dates:
05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
05/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
05/15 – Harrisonburg, VA @ The Golden Pony
05/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Rabbit Hole
05/17 – Athens, GA @ Cine’
05/18 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
05/19 – Tampa, FL @ American Legion Seminole Post 111
05/20 – Miami, FL @ Gramps
05/22 – Gainesville, FL @ The Atlantic
05/24 – Huntsville, AL @ Side Tracks
05/25 – Nashville,TN @ Third Man
05/26 – Chattanooga,TN @ Sluggo’s
07/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ House of Vans
08/04-06 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/23 – The Black Cat @ Washington, D.C.
08/24 – King’s @ Raleigh, NC
08/25 – Strange Matter @ Richmond, VA
08/31 – The Sinclair @ Boston, MA
09/01 – La Vitrola @ Montreal, QC
09/02 – The Horseshoe @Toronto, ON
09/03 – UFO Factory @ Detroit, MI
09/04 – Now That’s Class @ Cleveland, OH
09/05 – Mohawk Place @ Buffalo, NY