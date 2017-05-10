Photo by​ ​Marie Lin

​​Despite being notoriously press-shy, Sheer Mag have built quite a reputation for themselves over the past few years. Having released three EPs since 2014, the Philadelphia rockers have become live favorites, performing everywhere from Coachella to Primavera Sound. 2016 saw them methodically build upon their success, delivering one of the best late night performances and one of the best songs — punk or otherwise — of the year with “Can’t Stop Fighting”. This year is shaping up to be even bigger, as the band have finally announced their highly anticipated debut album.

Entitled Need to Feel Your Love, the full-length is due out July 14th via Wilsuns Recording Company. The 12-track effort speaks “to a people that too feel their flame on the verge of being extinguished, yet choose to burn a bit brighter in spite of that threat,” focusing on love as a way out of these dark times. In doing so, Sheer Mag have given a slight shine to their usual scuzz, as heard on the record’s lead single, “Just Can’t Get Enough”.

“‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ is a straight up and down rock ballad about ACTUALLY being in love,” the band explained in a statement, “which is something we don’t often write about without being cynical in some way. Being away from the one you love is hard. This song speaks as if that feeling for that person is something as natural and powerful as a gravitational pull.”

Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for Need to Feel Your Love are going on now via Wilsuns Recording. Find the album art and tracklist below.

Need to Feel Your Love Album Art:

Need to Feel Your Love Tracklist:

01. Meet Me In The Street

02. Need To Feel Your Love

03. Just Can’t Get Enough

04. Expect The Bayonet

05. Rank And File

06. Turn It Up

07. Suffer Me

08. Pure Desire

09. Until You Find The One

10. Milk And Honey

11. Can’t Play It Cool

12. (Say Goodbye To) Sophie Scholl

Sheer Mag will be on the road throughout May, hopefully previewing some of the new material. They’ll also play a gig at Brooklyn’s House of Vans two days before the album release. Find their full schedule below.

Sheer Mag 2017 Tour Dates:

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

05/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

05/15 – Harrisonburg, VA @ The Golden Pony

05/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Rabbit Hole

05/17 – Athens, GA @ Cine’

05/18 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

05/19 – Tampa, FL @ American Legion Seminole Post 111

05/20 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

05/22 – Gainesville, FL @ The Atlantic

05/24 – Huntsville, AL @ Side Tracks

05/25 – Nashville,TN @ Third Man

05/26 – Chattanooga,TN @ Sluggo’s

07/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ House of Vans

08/04-06 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/23 – The Black Cat @ Washington, D.C.

08/24 – King’s @ Raleigh, NC

08/25 – Strange Matter @ Richmond, VA

08/31 – The Sinclair @ Boston, MA

09/01 – La Vitrola @ Montreal, QC

09/02 – The Horseshoe @Toronto, ON

09/03 – UFO Factory @ Detroit, MI

09/04 – Now That’s Class @ Cleveland, OH

09/05 – Mohawk Place @ Buffalo, NY