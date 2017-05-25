Menu
Sia shares “To Be Human” from the Wonder Woman soundtrack — listen

U.K. artist Labrinth guests on the anthemic track

on May 25, 2017, 12:30pm
Photo by Philip Cosores

Sia is no stranger to film soundtracks. Just this year, she popped up on the 50 Shades Darker soundtrack, and has previously lent material to the likes The Hunger Games franchise, the Twilight saga, The Neon Demon, and even Sesame Street. Her latest, “To Be Human”, will help set the stage for Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in her forthcoming film.

The swelling, anthemic track, which also features U.K. artist Labrinth, is a rousing one, bound to underscore a tender moment between Gadot and co-star Chris Pine. Listen to it above.

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman arrives in theaters on June 2nd. Watch a trailer below.

