Photo by Autumn Andel

Slowdive returned last week with their first full-length album in over 20 years. Today, a bonus track from the Japanese edition of the comeback LP has surfaced online.

Dubbed “30th June”, it finds the English shoegaze outfit awash in a gorgeous seven-minute tide of guitars, gauzy vocals, and piano. Here, the comedown is just as bewitching as the buildup.

Stream it down below.

Slowdive’s upcoming summer trek is one of our most anticipated tours of the year.

Slowdive 2017 Tour Dates:

05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

05/13 – Santiago, CL @ Fauna Otono

05/14 – São Paulo, BR @ Balaclava Fest

05/16 – Buenos Aries, AR @ Niceto Club

05/18 – Lima, PE @ CC Baranco

06/02 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

06/03 – London, UK @ Field Day

06/10 – Skopje, MK @ Zdravo Mladi Festival

06/16-18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/06 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/09 – Six Four Les Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival

07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

07/30 – Tahar Shi, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/19 – Trondheim, NO – Pstereo Festival

08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival

08/31 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/07 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby Club

09/15-16 – Angers, FR @ Levitation Fest

09/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Beyond the Tracks Festival