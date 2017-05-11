Photo by Autumn Andel
Slowdive returned last week with their first full-length album in over 20 years. Today, a bonus track from the Japanese edition of the comeback LP has surfaced online.
Dubbed “30th June”, it finds the English shoegaze outfit awash in a gorgeous seven-minute tide of guitars, gauzy vocals, and piano. Here, the comedown is just as bewitching as the buildup.
Stream it down below.
Slowdive’s upcoming summer trek is one of our most anticipated tours of the year.
Slowdive 2017 Tour Dates:
05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
05/13 – Santiago, CL @ Fauna Otono
05/14 – São Paulo, BR @ Balaclava Fest
05/16 – Buenos Aries, AR @ Niceto Club
05/18 – Lima, PE @ CC Baranco
06/02 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy
06/03 – London, UK @ Field Day
06/10 – Skopje, MK @ Zdravo Mladi Festival
06/16-18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/06 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/09 – Six Four Les Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival
07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
07/30 – Tahar Shi, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/19 – Trondheim, NO – Pstereo Festival
08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival
08/31 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/07 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby Club
09/15-16 – Angers, FR @ Levitation Fest
09/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Beyond the Tracks Festival