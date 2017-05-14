Recent reports suggest Sean Spicer’s days as White House press secretary could be numbered. As fate would have it, Melissa McCarthy was host of this week’s Saturday Night Live, and she dusted off her on-the-nose caricature of Spicey for what could be the final time. Of course, she had plenty of material to work with, from Spicer’s hiding in the bushes, to his possible replacement in Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, to the fact he has scarified all credibility with his daily briefing of bold face lies. The skit culminated with Spicey finally coming to terms that he is a disposable puppet of the president, and he drives off on his mobile podium in search of him. After zooming through the streets of NYC, Spicey eventually confronts Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump, prompting the president to go all Godfather and plant a kiss on Spicey’s lips. If the real Donald Trump was watching, and it’s hard to believe he wasn’t, this could be the final nail in Spicer’s coffin.