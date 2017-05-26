Solange cancels Boston Calling set, to be replaced by Migos

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder (Solange) and Cat Miller (Migos)
Solange was set to take the stage this evening at Boston Calling for a much-anticipated performance in support of her glorious new album, A Seat at the Table. However, “due to production delays and complications beyond her control,” she’s been forced pulled out of the festival at the last minute. Fortunately, Boston Calling was able to find a suitable replacement in Migos, who will fill Solange’s performance slot and serve as an awesome lead in to tonight’s headlining act, Chance the Rapper.
Solange doesn’t have much time to resolve the production delays, as her summer tour schedule gets even busier starting next week. See her updated itinerary below.
Solange 2017 Tour Dates:
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic
06/04 – Houston, TX @ FPSF
06/10 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
06/11 – Bari, IT @ Teatro Petruzzelli Bari
06/23 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken
06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/28 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival
07/07 – Trencin, SL @ Pohoda Festival
07/08 – Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Festival
07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes
07/11 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/12-13 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/14 – London, UK @ Lovebox Festival
07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/22-23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
07/27 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music Festival
07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival
07/30 – Detroit, MI @ MO POP Festival
08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/10-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot
09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival
09/07-10 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/24 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
^ = w/ Blood Orange, Kelela, Moses Sumney, and more
For those disappointed by Solange’s cancelation, give Migos a chance! They’re awesome! Also, here’s a video of Solange performance on The Tonight Show from earlier year: