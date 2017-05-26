Solange cancels Boston Calling set, to be replaced by Migos

Photo by​ Tim Mosenfelder (Solange) and Cat Miller (Migos)

Solange was set to take the stage this evening at Boston Calling for a much-anticipated performance in support of her glorious new album, A Seat at the Table. However, “due to production delays and complications beyond her control,” she’s been forced pulled out of the festival at the last minute. Fortunately, Boston Calling was able to find a suitable replacement in Migos, who will fill Solange’s performance slot and serve as an awesome lead in to tonight’s headlining act, Chance the Rapper.

Solange doesn’t have much time to resolve the production delays, as her summer tour schedule gets even busier starting next week. See her updated itinerary below.

Solange 2017 Tour Dates:

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic

06/04 – Houston, TX @ FPSF

06/10 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/11 – Bari, IT @ Teatro Petruzzelli Bari

06/23 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken

06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/28 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival

07/07 – Trencin, SL @ Pohoda Festival

07/08 – Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Festival

07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes

07/11 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/12-13 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/14 – London, UK @ Lovebox Festival

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/22-23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

07/27 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music Festival

07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival

07/30 – Detroit, MI @ MO POP Festival

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/10-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival

09/07-10 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/24 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

^ = w/ Blood Orange, Kelela, Moses Sumney, and more

For those disappointed by Solange’s cancelation, give Migos a chance! They’re awesome! Also, here’s a video of Solange performance on The Tonight Show from earlier year: