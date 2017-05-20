Soundgarden, Pearl Jam members pay tribute to Chris Cornell: “My dark knight is gone”

Chris Cornell’s bandmates and closest collaborators have broken their silence and are paying tribute to the late singer in the wake of his tragic death on Wednesday night.

Drummer Matt Cameron was the first member of Soundgarden to comment on Cornell’s death. In a statement posted to Facebook (via Alternative Nation), Cameron wrote, “My dark knight is gone. Thank you for the incredible outpouring of kindness and love.”

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, who performed with Cornell in Temple of the Dog, told the Seattle Times, “Chris Cornell painted in song the darkness and beauty of life in Seattle. Chris means a lot to me today, as he trusted me to play on Temple. He handed me a dream in getting to actually play on beautiful songs. Informed how I would play on Pearl Jam records in the future, I believe. Gave me the break into the music business I’d wanted since I was 11. He was a friend I will miss. I miss you, brother.”

As a band, Pearl Jam also paid tribute to Cornell posting a photo of the late singer and his dog to their Facebook:

On Thursday, Tom Morello eulogized his Audioslave bandmate on Instagram, and yesterday, he wrote a poem about his late friend.

