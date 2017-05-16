This fall, Los Angeles art-rock duo Sparks will release Hippopotamus, their first solo album in eight years and 22nd studio album overall. After sharing the title track back in March, the duo has unveiled a new teaser in the form of “What the Hell is It This Time?”

Much like “Hippopotamus”, it features driving strings and a healthy share of synths. The lyrics, however, are more serious this time around. Critiquing the overuse of religion, the duo sings, “My God is great, my God is good/ He loves every man/ But show some consideration/ when you pray in demands.” The accompanying video itself, however, doesn’t shy away from their theatrical nature as the brothers perform the song while reacting to the lyrics.

Hippopotamus arrives on September 8th and Sparks will support the release with a worldwide tour.