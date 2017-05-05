Stephen King sums up Donald Trump’s presidency: “Worse than any horror story I ever wrote”

Stephen King has written his take on nearly every horror trope in existence: Ghosts, zombies, vampires, and, hey, even a mentally deranged politician. Still, The Dead Zone’s Greg Stillson has nothing on our current president, and if you think that statement is hyperbole just know that it came from King himself.

That this guy has his finger on the nuclear trigger is worse than any horror story I ever wrote. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 4, 2017

(Stillson, it should be noted, is a harbinger of nuclear annihilation in King’s book.)

It’s not the first dig he’s taken at President Trump. In between praising his many forthcoming film projects—including adaptations of The Dark Tower, It, and Firestarter—King’s offered his take on everything from Trump’s tweets to his first 100 days and even the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Check out a few of his comments below:

Trump's tweets in his first hundred days draw a pretty clear portrait: he's an almost textbook case of narcissistic personality disorder. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 4, 2017

I say this gently and kindly: If you voted for Trump and still think he's doing a good job, you haven't been paying attention. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 26, 2017

If the Republicans vote away health care for their big biz big daddies, remember next November. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 4, 2017

Bruce Poliquin voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. Remember next November. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 4, 2017

It’s a bit unsettling to see the Master of Horror so unnerved by the most powerful man in America.

