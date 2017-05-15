Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard is staying busy these days, what with his forthcoming turns in Stephen King’s It, a Carmen Sandiego reboot, and, of course, the second season of his breakout series. Still, Wolfhard’s true passion may be music.

We’ve previously seen the multi-hyphenate—and apparent PUP fan—flex his frets with faithful covers of songs by Nirvana and Mac DeMarco. Now, we’ve got footage of Wolfhard covering New Order’s “Age of Consent” alongside a band that looks exactly like a high schooler’s band should. The performance took place at Strange ’80s, a benefit concert for Sweet Relief, that found artists like “Weird Al” Yankovic, Tenacious D, and more covering ’80s classics. Watch the spirited performance below and marvel at Wolfhard’s continued music evolution. He’ll be covering Tom Waits in no time.