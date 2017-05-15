Menu
Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard covers New Order’s “Age of Consent” — watch

The young actor and his band offered up a spirited take on the song

by
on May 15, 2017, 3:35pm
Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard is staying busy these days, what with his forthcoming turns in Stephen King’s It, a Carmen Sandiego reboot, and, of course, the second season of his breakout series. Still, Wolfhard’s true passion may be music.

We’ve previously seen the multi-hyphenate—and apparent PUP fan—flex his frets with faithful covers of songs by Nirvana and Mac DeMarco. Now, we’ve got footage of Wolfhard covering New Order’s “Age of Consent” alongside a band that looks exactly like a high schooler’s band should. The performance took place at Strange ’80s, a benefit concert for Sweet Relief, that found artists like “Weird Al” Yankovic, Tenacious D, and more covering ’80s classics. Watch the spirited performance below and marvel at Wolfhard’s continued music evolution. He’ll be covering Tom Waits in no time.

