The latest episode of Spike’s Lip Sync Battle featured four of the child actors from Stranger Things, specifically: Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), and Noah Schnapp (Will). (Presumambly, Millie Bobby Brown was off filming the new Godzilla movie).

Wolfhard, who’s love of indie music is already well established, lip synced along to Weezer’s seminal garage anthem, “Buddy Holly”, in full character as frontman Rivers Cuomo. Meanwhile, McLaughlin sought to win the favor of the show’s host, LL Cool J, by performing “I’m Bad”. The 15-year-old actor also showed off his fully formed abs, which is really doing wonders for my own self-esteem.

Unfortunately, their cast mates’ musical knowledge appears yet fully formed, as Matarazzo did Train’s “50 Ways to Say Goodbye” and Schnapp mimed Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger. Quick, someone get these guys to a Mac DeMarco concert STAT!

Watch the various clips below.

Stranger Things returns for its second season on Halloween.