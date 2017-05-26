Stream the California Roots Music Festival live on Consequence of Sound

The California Roots Music Festival goes down this weekend in Monterey, California. The diverse lineup spans several genres, including reggae, hip-hop, rock, and folk. Among the notable acts set to hit the stage: NAS, Thievery Corporation, Jurassic 5, Dirty Heads, Rebelution, SOJA. Nahko and Medicine For the People, Matisyahu, and RDGLDGRN, among others.

For those who can’t be there in person, the festival’s performances will be streamed live online courtesy of Livelist. Sunday’s festivities will be streamed exclusively here at Consequence of Sound, a day which promises sets from Dirty Heads, Thievery Corporation, Jurassic 5, John Brown’s Body, RDGLDGRN, and more. Jurassic 5’s set will also be streaming live on our Facebook page.

Tune in below from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, with Jurassic 5’s set going down at 6:10 p.m.

Note: All times are PST

Sunday Schedule:

11:00 – Ballyhoo! (Cali Roots Stage)

11:45 – RDGLDGRN (The Bowl Stage)

11:45 – Roots of Creation (The Original Stage)

12:45 – JAH9 (Cali Roots Stage)

01:45 – Iya Terra (The Original Stage)

02:25 – Collie Buddz (The Bowl Stage)

03:25 – Humble Soul (The Original Stage)

04:05 – Anthony B (Cali Roots Stage)

05:00 – Max Glazer (Bowl Stage)

05:05 – Mellow Mood (The Original Stage)

06:10 – Jurassic 5 (Bowl Stage)

07:10 – John Brown’s Body (The Original Stage)

07:20 – Max Glazer (Bowl Stage)

07:40 – Mike Pinto (Bowl Stage)

08:10 – Max Glazer (Bowl Stage)

08:10 – Thievery Corporation (Cali Roots Stage)

09:30 – Dirty Heads (Bowl Stage)