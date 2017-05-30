Months before Chris Cornell’s tragic passing, Audioslave reunited for their first live performance in 12 years at an anti-inaugural ball protesting Donald Trump’s presidency. Now, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk have come together once more, this time to honor their late frontman by playing an instrumental version of Audioslave’s “Like a Stone”.

According to The PRP, the tribute performance came about as Morello, Commerford, and Wilk were rehearsing for Prophets of Rage’s forthcoming summer tour. The band’s turntablist, DJ Lord, shared the video to his Facebook page, along with the caption, “R.I.P. Chris Cornell.”