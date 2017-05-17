Swans announce final performances with current lineup

Photo by Philip Cosores
Last year, New York experimental rock band Swans released The Glowing Man, their final record featuring the band’s current lineup. Now, founder Michael Gira has announced the lineup’s final concerts together, taking place during a three-date stretch at Brooklyn’s Warsaw venue.
“The final Swans tour (for this exuberant and heroic iteration of the band) is in its final stages,” Gira wrote on Facebook. “Of particular interest to me personally are the FINAL 3 SHOWS (AT WARSAW, IN BROOKLYN), since they take place in NYC, the womb wherein Swans was initially gestated.”
These final three shows occur on November 2nd through 4th with Carla Bozulich, Anna von Hausswolff, and ADULT. in support. An extremely limited three-day pass will be available while supplies last. It includes a custom hand screened poster commemorating the final shows.
Gira went on to emphasize, “There will be no other East Coast shows surrounding this last stand, and this is it. Finished.”
Swans are currently trekking across Europe through the summer and will play a few West Coast US shows in August. Find their full tour schedule below.
The current lineup of Swans dates backs to 2010 and is without a doubt the most successful iteration of the band. Led by Gira, they’ve released four career-defining studio LPs — 2010’s My Father Will Guide Me up a Rope to the Sky, 2012’s The Seer, 2014’s To Be Kind, and 2016’s The Glowing Man — and were named one of our Live Acts of 2012.
Swans 2017 Tour Dates:
05/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor
05/19 – Aberdeen, UK @ The Lemon Tree
05/20 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Stylus
05/21 – Sheffield, UK @ Plug
05/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Asylum
05/25 – Zottegem, BE @ Dunk Festival
05/26 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre
05/27 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
05/28 – Manchester, UK @ TRANSFORMER ^
05/30 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/03 – Moers, DE @ Moers Festival
06/05 – Biarritz, FR @ Astabal
06/07 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
06/09 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound Festival
08/02 – Segrate Mi, IT @ Circolo Magnolia
08/04 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/10 – Jaroměř, CZ @ Brutal Assault Festival
08/18-20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Festival
08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
08/26 – Vancouver, BC @ VENUE
08/27 – Portland, OR @ Revollution Hall
10/19 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
10/21 – Fribourg, CH @ FRI-SON
11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *
11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #
11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw %
^ = w/ The Fall, This Is Not This Heat, Royal Trux, Loop, Mueran Humanos
* = w/ Carla Bozulich
# = w/ Anna von Hausswolff
% = w/ ADULT.