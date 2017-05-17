Swans announce final performances with current lineup

Photo by Philip Cosores

Last year, New York experimental rock band Swans released The Glowing Man, their final record featuring the band’s current lineup. Now, founder Michael Gira has announced the lineup’s final concerts together, taking place during a three-date stretch at Brooklyn’s Warsaw venue.

“The final Swans tour (for this exuberant and heroic iteration of the band) is in its final stages,” Gira wrote on Facebook. “Of particular interest to me personally are the FINAL 3 SHOWS (AT WARSAW, IN BROOKLYN), since they take place in NYC, the womb wherein Swans was initially gestated.”

These final three shows occur on November 2nd through 4th with Carla Bozulich, Anna von Hausswolff, and ADULT. in support. An extremely limited three-day pass will be available while supplies last. It includes a custom hand screened poster commemorating the final shows.

Gira went on to emphasize, “There will be no other East Coast shows surrounding this last stand, and this is it. Finished.”

Swans are currently trekking across Europe through the summer and will play a few West Coast US shows in August. Find their full tour schedule below.

The current lineup of Swans dates backs to 2010 and is without a doubt the most successful iteration of the band. Led by Gira, they’ve released four career-defining studio LPs — 2010’s My Father Will Guide Me up a Rope to the Sky, 2012’s The Seer, 2014’s To Be Kind, and 2016’s The Glowing Man — and were named one of our Live Acts of 2012.

Swans 2017 Tour Dates:

05/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

05/19 – Aberdeen, UK @ The Lemon Tree

05/20 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Stylus

05/21 – Sheffield, UK @ Plug

05/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Asylum

05/25 – Zottegem, BE @ Dunk Festival

05/26 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre

05/27 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

05/28 – Manchester, UK @ TRANSFORMER ^

05/30 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/03 – Moers, DE @ Moers Festival

06/05 – Biarritz, FR @ Astabal

06/07 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

06/09 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound Festival

08/02 – Segrate Mi, IT @ Circolo Magnolia

08/04 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/10 – Jaroměř, CZ @ Brutal Assault Festival

08/18-20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Festival

08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

08/26 – Vancouver, BC @ VENUE

08/27 – Portland, OR @ Revollution Hall

10/19 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

10/21 – Fribourg, CH @ FRI-SON

11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #

11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw %

^ = w/ The Fall, This Is Not This Heat, Royal Trux, Loop, Mueran Humanos

* = w/ Carla Bozulich

# = w/ Anna von Hausswolff

% = w/ ADULT.