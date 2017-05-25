T.J. Miller is leaving HBO’s Silicon Valley

Television’s funniest group of tech geeks is sadly about to get a whole lot smaller: Today, HBO announced that T.J. Miller will be leaving Silicon Valley.

Since the hit show’s premiere in 2014, Miller had portrayed the absurd and absurdly witty Erlich Bachman. As the owner of business incubator Aviato, the larger-than-life character helped give rise to Pied Piper, the startup at the heart of Silicon Valley. (Or, as Bachman initially thought upon seeing Pied’s phallic logo, an Irish pornography company.)

(Read: The Top 25 TV Shows of 2016)

“The producers of Silicon Valley and T.J. Miller have mutually agreed that T.J. will not return for season 5,” the cable network said in an official statement. “In Erlich Bachman, T.J. has brought to life an unforgettable character, and while his presence on the show will be missed, we appreciate his contribution and look forward to future collaborations.”

Considering Bachman’s very serious love for Fage Yogurt and willingness to put literally everything **ahem, balls** on the table to ensure Pied’s success, there will indeed be a void in the Emmy-winning program’s future.

Coincidentally, news of Miller’s departure comes just hours after the HBO series was renewed for a fifth season. With the exception of Miller, the rest of the ensemble cast — that’s Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, and Jimmy O. Yang — is expected to return.

Outside of the TV tech world, Miller has kept up a busy filming schedule. His projects this year include The Emoji Movie and Goon: Last of the Enforcers, and he has the Steven Spielberg-directed Ready Player One and How to Train Your Dragon 3 on the horizon.